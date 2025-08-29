The Ruben Amorim sack, Manchester United disaster chat continues to dominate the Mailbox as the Glazers get their customary kicking and Sir Gareth Southgate is a tempting replacement, at least for a Liverpool fan.

But might the only solution to Red Devil woes and the ‘blind entitlement’ of their fans be relegation from the Premier League?

Appoint Sir Gareth

I don’t know if it’s still a thing … but many moons ago, I used to hear a bit about ‘sick buildings’ where employess in certain office blocks would experience health issues that seemed to be linked to the time they spent in a particular building, but no specific illness or cause could be identified.

It feels like that’s where Utd are at as a club at this point – talented players come in and begin to suffer, winning managers come in and become rabbits in headlights – all resulting in much misery and mistrust amongst the fan base, mockery from rival fans/media and a slow descent into some kind of groundhog day horror.

So what to do? Well it seems from afar ( Irish Liverpool fan here ) that the situation isn’t totally dissimilar to where England have found themselves in the past. Whether it was Graham Taylor and Swedes/Turnips, whether it was JT being JT under Capello, whether it was Roy wondering why he was having to do a press conference – the whole non-relationships between players from rival clubs, toxic interactions with the media, perceived team underperformance and a frustrated fan base – difficult times.

So at some point, whether by luck or by design, a decent, honest man of integrity was appointed and over time, club animosities were put to one side, a likeable group of players emerged, relationships with the media seemed to improve, players seemed to want to play for their country again and lo and behold, moderate success was achieved.

Of course, the level achieved feel short of what some felt was possible – but you’ll always have that when you don’t ultimately win.

Back to Utd and Sir Jim might have had his one and only correct idea when he, supposedly, wanted Sir Gareth of Southdate appointed.

The isolating of players would have ended, honest post-match appraisals would have replaced the absolute bs cryptic post-match comments from the current occupant, decency and integrity would be the order of the day, calmness would ensue, the weight of the jersey would be lifted, the joy of playing would return and lo and behold, moderate success, maybe even great success, would be possible again.

I say all this while being aware of the reaction emails and comments from the Utd fanbase over many years and realising that there might be too many of the, “Hated, Adored, Never Ignored” contingent who do not really long for stability, calm and slow forward progress in their club.

They remind me of that toxic gf ( or bf ) who seems to mostly want the chaos and the drama. Being thought of as irrelevant is their greatest fear so even the shocking results that guarantee headlines is still preferable than no attention at all.

Those supporters, sorry fans, need to break this abusive co-dependant relationship and strive for something that’s actually healthy and which will work out better in the medium to long term.

So appoint someone who will foster a culture of harmony, honest endeavour and respect for all and see where it takes you.

Appoint Sir Gareth.

Mark. LFC, An Mhí

ps – and honeslty, like the toxic ex-gf, I might actually want you happy again at this point

Blind Man Utd entitlement

Obviously, it appears from every conceivable angle that Amorim is not the guy to resurrect the fortunes at Old Trafford. But despite all the warning signs, how can they possibly sack a manager who hasn’t been at the club a year, has only had one pre-season and one truly productive transfer window? A transfer window where a club that the part-owner wants us to believe is under huge financial pressure just spent £200m buying players to fit into the new manager’s plans.

It would be madness to make a knee-jerk reaction and bin him, especially when the mooted replacements include managerial behemoths like Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Michael Carrick.

Yet, if the comments section here is to be believed, this is what the fans want.

It screams entitlement.

United have only had three successful (ie title winning) managers in their 147 year (including the Newton Heath years) history, which means for the vast majority of their existence, they have been a very ordinary football team. Liverpool have had ten, in comparison.

Manchester United do not deserve their place at the top table, and have no right to success, and despite ignominy after ignominy, most of their fans still don’t get it. Gary Neville tipped them to come fourth this season, for crying out loud. What is that, if it isn’t blind entitlement?

I saw Badwolf – the leader of the Amorim-out brigade – declaring the other day that sacking David Moyes was the right decision, and this just shows that even with hindsight and history, he can’t see the wood for the trees. United’s entire fall from grace was fueled by sacking Moyes, and since then it has been one poor and rushed appointment after another. Moyes was sacked because of the entitlement of the club, because he didn’t oversee a seamless transition (with an ageing, disjointed squad, far too reliant on players in their twilight years) after the most successful manager in English football history. He wasn’t backed in the transfer market (Fellaini in the summer and Mata in January), and was given no period of grace at all.

And why? Because Man Utd think that they should always be winning trophies, and when they are not, they get rid of the latest plan A, even though they don’t have a plan B. And now the fans want it to happen again.

How do you think this is going to work out, fellas?

United have to stand by Amorim, even though he looks certain to fail, because getting someone in – Southgate would be the best and the highlight of his club managerial career was to not get Middlesbrough relegated for two whole seasons – is not going to fix the problem. They might shore things up and get a top ten place. And then what? Keep them on, like they did Solksjaer, and hope for some progress?

United are so far off the pace from every reasonable metric. The squad. The manager. The stadium. The owners. And the fans, who have forgotten that supporting the club is a part of the job description. And these same fans scream entitlement every time they speak. Well, the ones who frequent this website, anyway.

Keep up the good work, fellas, the rest of us are gorging on popcorn.

Mat (really enjoying the usual United fans on here slagging off Liverpool with two wins from two)

Relegation the only cure

Not too long ago I wrote a mail describing the man united job as the best job in world football.

The reasons I gave are that you’ll be very well paid. You’ll work at a massive club which will raise your profile, but simultaneously a club which is on life support in every way but financially (despite what earthworm Jim claims as he cuts sandwiches from low paid staff) which means when you fail (and you will) you get to blame the club instead of yourself.

And because everyone hates the owners of the club, they’ll accept it’s the club and not you.

You’ll work for two years and then sail off into the sunset with a bag of cash so big they’ll still be paying you four years after being fired.

That was an extremely pessimistic view, and yet amorim is trying to speed run even my pessimistic timeline.

It’s still early season but so far the only signing which seems to be a good one is Cunha. Sesko looks as unconvincing as he did in Germany and if you believe in stats then you’ll already know mbuemo was having a one off season last year and punching well above his weight. I think he’s a good player but I can’t see him moving the needle at United really. Time will tell.

It’s tempting and customary to blame Obama for everything and he was at fault for the second goal but the first one is squarely on whoever vacated the entire of United’s right hand defensive side and allowed Grimsby a totally unchallenged free shot – thats exactly the kind of the thing that national news and social media used to flame Trent for doing all the time. That’s a coaching issue because it’s been happening in every game , it’s just the first time United got punished for it.

I know United fans don’t want to hear it, and it’s not the first time I’ve said it, but a relegation would actually be a good thing for the club. It would force you to sell the overpaid underperforming players who drift around the club. It would take you out of the limelight for at least a year, crucially it would massively lower expectations at every level and bring the temperature down a lot. It would be like a cleansing fire.

The fact this exact same process happens to every manager and the fact that almost every former United players performs way better once they’re out the club tells you the problem IS United. It’s not the players per se. Its not the managers either. It’s not even the owners because…they keep spending money and united are still shit. The Human criticism shield that is earthworm Jim and his ludicrous cuts to all the lowest paid staff didn’t help, nor did dropping a a couple of hundred million.

You think buying a keeper or defender will help? You’ve already been doing that. And it didn’t work.

Relegation is the way.

Lee

Amorim powerless vs the Glazers

Well that’s a new one and the funny thing is that I’m not even upset about the result because this has been coming for a while and shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. The humour on Subreddits and instagram were objectively hilarious and I’m going to avoid the obvious points of Amorim Out, Onana has fewer football IQ points than hands etc

I think what we’re seeing here is the result of Late Capitalism and aggressive private equity tactics and how it affects businesses. Yes other businesses have bought other clubs and they’re doing well but has any other club been lumped with huge debts like United got from the Glazers’ leveraged buyout garbage. I have no idea how it’s been legal but this is classic PE and the Glazers can enjoy their time milking the club for as much as they can until it’s gone. Their priority is financial returns at the end of the year and paying off their debts; they don’t care about reinvesting into the club. They don’t care what happens to United because even if, god forbid, the club does fold into bankruptcy under the weight of their avarice they can use the failure/loss as a tax cut on their other assets.

This is why they only care about short term investment. Buying players isn’t a good long term investment and even then they buy poorly just to be able to sell the idea of progress. A boring but reliable Defensive mid? Nope two strikers who won’t get service. Reinvest into stadium infrastructure and youth facilities? Nope let’s push the idea of a flash new stadium when we’re playing in the Championship. Build a club ethic and use our money more efficiently? Nope let’s cut jobs, employee benefits and mess around with season ticket holders (Sir Jim is a massive neoliberal twat and has no idea what he’s doing)

And that’s the root of the issue – It’s all board room guff. It’s financial smoke and mirrors. We’re seeing in real time the long term effects of short term, capitalist thinking. This is what happens when you don’t plan long term and keep thinking flashy short term solutions will fix the cracks. This is what happens when it’s money over people and greed over soul. This issue is bigger than Amorim and until the Glazers return to their special circle of hell we will continue to see United circle the drain.

As an objective football fan, I really hope that we can be the canary in the coal mine and the next time a board is approached with this sort of business mindset they can point at United and say FUCK NO!

Sincerely

Disgruntled in RSA

A result yer nan can relate to

Where do I even begin? Yesterday’s Carabao Cup caper involving Grimsby Town and Manchester United was the sort of plot twist M. Night Shyamalan would refuse to touch. I still can’t believe it.

My girlfriend’s Arsenal supporting family, ever keen to rub in those little bruises, were absolutely tickled to remind me that Grimsby had not beaten Manchester United since 1946.

Yes, you read that right, 1946! I mean, even your nan remembers 1946. The year meat was still rationed, the NHS was brand spanking new, and Grimsby bested United. And here we are, 79 years later, still hearing about it.

But that’s not the only classic refrain they’ve dusted off. Since Sir Alex “Wakey-wakey, meat-and-two-veg decisive masterclass” Ferguson retired, Man Utd’s strategy always seems to be: “Let’s rely on a player the fans don’t exactly adore to drag us out of the mire.” Cue the parade: Fellaini, McTominay, Maguire, pick your scapegoat-of-the-week, the one the fans quietly mutter about while cleaning out their earwax. It’s become as predictable as Arsenal opponents moaning about VAR.

Last night, Grimsby marched into Blundell Park, said “Thanks for the memories?” to United, and then, just to twist the knife, sent them home in a 12–11 penalty shootout after a 2–2 draw. If that doesn’t justify a big, fat “told-you-so” from my girlfriend’s clan, I don’t know what does.

So, dear reader: I just wanted to highlight how surreal this throwback result was, peppered with the usual United tropes post-Fergie. Let’s raise a toast (or a hot-tea ladle) to Grimsby, for giving us 1946’s sequel, complete with drama, penalties, and priceless glee for Arsenal-affiliated relatives everywhere.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., Lisbon (A hapless United fan… and Arsenal’s in-house jester)

Don’t blame the system

I keep seeing people questioning whether Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 (or 3-4-2-1) can ever “work” in the Premier League, as though the formation or tactic is simply incompatible with English football.

Did these people not watch football ~9 years ago, when Antonio Conte famously reacted to losing back-to-back matches against Liverpool and Arsenal in September 2016, by swapping to a 3-4-3 formation. Chelsea finished September in 8th place, with a record of 3W 1D 2L. They went on to finish the season with 93 points and a record of 30W 3D 5L – which means their league record after switching to 3-4-3 was 27W 2D 3L across 32 matches (84.4% wins). The point I am making by citing these statistics is that this was not even a year when the champions were crowned on 80ish points, this was a highly consistent team.

I do not want to comment on what the problem at Manchester United / with Amorim actually is, because there are plenty of others to do that instead, but somehow nobody else has stepped in to correct people mistakenly blaming the 3-4-3 system itself, so here I am.

Oliver Dziggel, Geneva Switzerland

Win-win for Goldbridge

Youtuber and Utd supporter Goldbridge has accidentally created a system in which he benefits regardless of how his team does. Utd win? Great, he gets to celebrate a victory. Utd lose? Hordes of people will swarm his YouTube channel to watch the impending meltdown and he will make bank in the process. If Utd continue like this he mighy become a billionaire by the end of season but his mental state will be in tatters. The ultimate double edged sword.

Conor Maximus, LFC

Romano and the social media ‘transfer experts’

I was reading the piece about Florian pettenbergs reporting on Isak (I know I know) and Guehi transfers.

He states deals have been reached! Huzzah! …. With the players. No shit. That was the fucking easy part Florian. You’ve basically reported nothing.

Social media has ruined sports reporting because most ‘journalists’ now are independent dudes who’s primary income is social media income. So they need to drive clicks to their posts and spam the ever loving fuck out of any post that gets more than 5 likes. It makes them very unreliable.

Next is notorious social media baiter Fabrizio romano, the John motson of sports reporting, not in the sense he makes it exciting or high tempo but for the fact he tells us when things have already happened. And the things he tries to predict are just absurd

“Newcastle are trying their best to change his mind, to keep Alexander Isak for one more season and then maybe let him go in 2026”

If isaks chief complaint is Newcastle promised him he could go this summer and then reneged then why would isak believe them if they pulled the exact same gag again? Zero chance Newcastle have even attempted this discussion because they’d be morons to try. But because these discussions happen behind closed doors and nobody will refute them factually from the club ‘experts’ like Romano can spout unprovable bullshit to drive clicks.

I’d have more belief in their reporting if they reported transfers in advance but they literally never do. They soften their ‘predictions’ with language like “talks are ongoing” “all parties are interested and want to get the deal done”

I know this is a bit of a rant, I just find these people annoying. At least pettenberg has (does still?) work for sky which makes him a little more credible than Romano but that’s a low bar.

If Twitter demonetised their posts about transfer and only monetised tactics talk they’d suddenly stop being transfer experts and become tactics experts.

One final thing – sub to Adam cleary on YouTube, I’m not affiliated with him at all but his videos on tactics are genuinely insightful and interesting.

Lee

Are there any games ‘for the neutral’?

Reflecting on the United v Grimsby debacle, and the oft repeated phrase ‘a great game for the neutrals’ – is there ever really such a thing as a true neutral? I have never watched a match where there wasn’t some reason to dislike one team more than the other – anything from decades old defeats at their hands to something as trivial as the colour of one team’s kit. Can anyone honestly say that they have watched a match where there wasn’t one miniscule factor that sparked a preference for team A over team B?

ATG – Mark McStea