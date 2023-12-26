Southgate hints at post-England Prem return after Mourinho was ‘definitely right’ with helpful advice

England manager Gareth Southgate has hinted that he could soon return to the Premier League as advice from Jose Mourinho surfaces.

Southgate previously had a spell as a Premier League manager with Middlesbrough before he became the head coach of England U21s in 2013.

Following Sam Allardyce’s brief but eventful spell as England boss, Southgate was promoted to replace him in 2016.

The 53-year-old has surpassed expectations as England’s manager. He has guided them to a World Cup semi-final and European Championship final.

At the end of 2022, England were dumped out of the World Cup by France at the quarter-final stage. Southgate mentioned following his side’s exit that he could step down but he ended up committing to the job until the end of next summer’s European Championships.

This upcoming tournament is expected to be his last even if England ends the tournament as champions as Southgate’s contract is due to expire next year.

Southgate has now suggested that his work with England ensures nothing will “intimidate or daunt” him when he decides to return to club management.

“I was 35 years old when I managed in the Premier League and we finished 12th and 13th. I knew nothing like what I know now. There isn’t a job in world football that would intimidate or daunt you, having lived this one,” Southgate told Sky Sports.

“I remember talking to Jose [Mourinho] when he was at Man United and he said to me: ‘When you’ve done the role you’re in now you’ll be able to do anything really’.

“I thought that was probably right, but seven years into it it’s definitely right. I’m confident in this role and whatever might be in the future.

“Of course, I’m not going to be here for 20/30 years and I don’t know what the future will be. I’m very calm about that, but I’m not worried about what that might be.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been mentioned as a potential successor for Southgate. Earlier this year, the current England boss praised the Spaniard for helping a few of his Three Lions stars.

“It has been brilliant for our players to work with him and they have learned individually and tactically and, as much as anything, the mentality,” Southgate said in an interview with The Times.

“Jack, he has played properly, I would say, in this period. Against [Real] Madrid [in the Champions League semi-final], with and without the ball — that wasn’t the case two and a half years ago, if I’m honest. So there’s been a lot of progress.”