According to reports, the Football Association have three managers in mind to replace England boss Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024.

Southgate‘s current contract is due to expire at the end of this year and he is expected to give up his role as England boss after this summer’s European Championships.

Southgate to be replaced…

England’s poor performances in the group stages at Euro 2024 have added to the feeling that the time is right for Southgate and the FA to move on heading into the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of Euro 2024, Southgate openly admitted that he would not be staying on as this may be his “last chance” to win a tournament as England boss.

“If we don’t win [the Euros], I probably won’t be here anymore. Then it might be the last chance,” Southgate said.

“I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament — that’s the nature of international football. I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close.

“So I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying: ‘Please do a little more,’ because at some point people will lose faith in your message.

“If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments.”

According to a report from HITC, England U21 manager Lee Carsley has ’emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Southgate’.

Previously manager of England’s U20 side, 50-year-old Carsley has been England U21 boss since 2021 and helped his side win the European Championship last year.

The report claims ‘the FA have done work on identifying potential successors and England Under-21 chief Lee Carsley is firmly in contention to Gareth Southgate as England manager’.

‘Southgate himself came via the route of Under-21 coach and the FA like the idea of succession within the system. ‘HITC understands that the FA are well aware of the relationship that Carsley, and his staff including Ashley Cole, have forged with a number of the current England squad and that is a huge plus point for him. ‘However, Carsley is not the only option being considered by Wembley bosses. HITC previously confirmed that the Football Association had an interest in Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and that remains the case. ‘We understand that Howe, whilst settled at St James’ Park, having done a fantastic job in the North East could be tempted by the prospect of the country’s top job. ‘HITC understands that Newcastle would resist any approach by England and the FA – but overall it would likely depend on Howe and his wishes. Getting Howe out of his deal at Newcastle is obviously not an issue with Carsley and it also not a problem with Graham Potter – who HITC believe has also been assessed by the FA.’

