Southgate brushes off sack question as England ‘disadvantage’ in Euro 2024 final build-up revealed

Gareth Southgate refused to discuss his future as England manager following Sunday’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Southgate is out of contract as Three Lions boss in December and might have taken charge of his final match.

England were beaten 2-1 in Berlin to make it two consecutive European Championship final defeats after the 2021 penalty heartbreak against Italy.

Questions have been asked of Southgate throughout the entirety of Euro 2024 and another failure to win a major tournament will have fans calling for him to be replaced.

He was asked about his future straight after the Spain defeat, telling ITV: “I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision like that. I need to talk to the right people. It’s not for now.”

England came from behind to win all three of their knockout matches before the final but overcoming La Roja in Berlin was a step too far, especially when Spain had an extra day to prepare for the final, the lucky sods.

“It is easy to say that and there is definitely a disadvantage to having a day less to prepare,” Southgate said when asked if it was a comeback too far for his side.

“But we were still in it come 80 minutes. It is going to take a while to pick the bones out of it really.”

Captain Harry Kane was replaced in the 61st minute after an unimpactful display and Southgate admitted it was “tough for him” physically.

“Physically it has been tough for him,” he said. “He came into the tournament short on games and has not quite reached the level we all would have hoped.

“The games are hugely demanding and we thought Ollie’s freshness would allow us to press better and offer a press in behind. I thought the substitutes came on and did what we asked them to do.”

On the result, Southgate said: “We’ve competed until the very end of the final. I think today we didn’t keep possession of the ball quite well enough. We defended well but when you win the ball back you need to get out of that pressure. And we weren’t able to do that. That meant they had more control of the game and that can wear you down a bit.

“That said we got the equaliser and then it was wide open. A big chance at the end to equalise so as always it is fine margins. I do think they were the best team in the tournament.”

