The Finalissima between Spain and Argentina, which was scheduled on March 27 in Qatar, has been cancelled after alternative plans were rejected.

This fixture is a one-off match between the winners of the UEFA European Championship and the CONMEBOL Copa América, with the latest edition of this match initially due to take place in Qatar during the next international break.

However, the ongoing Iranian conflict cast doubt on this match before it was officially cancelled on Sunday.

And journalist Ben Jacobs has shed light on why an alternative arrangement was not agreed to stage the game in a different location.

Spain are said to have been open to UEFA’s proposals to change the terms of The Finalissima on this occasion, but the Argentina FA, manager Lionel Scaloni and star player Lionel Messi were reportedly against the plans.

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Jacobs said on X: ‘The Finalissima between EURO 2024 winners Spain and Copa América 2024 champions Argentina has been cancelled due to the current political situation in the region. Match was due to take place in Qatar on 27 March.

‘UEFA explored staging the match at the Santiago Bernabeu with a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium, but Argentina refused.

‘The second option was to stage the Finalissima over two legs – one at the Santiago Bernabeu on 27 March and the other in Buenos Aires during an international window before UEFA EURO and Copa America 2028. This proposal was also rejected.’

In a follow-up report, Jacobs revealed Scaloni and Messi’s stance on this game, while also breaking down two reasons why Argentina were against the game going ahead in another form.

‘Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni refused to play the game. Sources also claim Lionel Messi was also against the contingency plans UEFA proposed,’ Jacobs added on X.

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‘Argentina lost 6-1 to Spain just before the 2014 World Cup and the coaching staff felt that defeat affected their tournament.

‘They didn’t want further disruption to original planning ahead of the 2026 World Cup or to have a two-legged tie with no confirmed date for the second leg.

‘Also understand the Argentina FA wanted the full fee for the rearranged fixture as if it was still in Qatar, ignoring the fact 80,000 tickets had been sold along with significant sponsorship money.

‘This would not have carried over if the match was switched to the Bernabeu meaning both Argentina and Spain would have earned less.

‘Spain were flexible and approval both proposals, and were prepared to earn less from the game as a result.’

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