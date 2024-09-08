Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has suggested that Manchester City are being overly cautious in their handling of midfielder Rodri who might be in line for his international return on Sunday evening.

Rodri has served a one-match ban handed down to him by UEFA following comments he made regarding Gibraltar during the celebrations in the wake of Spain’s Euro 2024 campaign.

As a result of the ban, he missed the goalless draw against Serbia that opened Spain’s Nations League campaign.

De la Fuente appears to have no concerns about Rodri’s fitness or suitability for action as he suggested that the player will have to get onto the pitch in the heat of battle at some point.

The Spanish boss didn’t feel that there was any great risk of injury or any other complication and has been happy with the player’s efforts in training.

Rodri is yet to get on the park for Man City this term after playing a critical role in the club’s run to the Premier League title last term.

“We always prioritise the player’s health,” De la Fuente said. “[But] Rodri is perfectly trained and at some point he will have to start playing, either here or with his club.

“If we understand that tomorrow [vs Swizterland] he has to start, then he will start without any risk. But then, football is the way it is and anything can happen.”

The Spanish mentor doesn’t believe that it is his job to manage player workloads over the course of a season and expects fit and healthy players to be ready to do national duty.

Rodri has himself raised concerns about the schedule that players have to keep, especially at a club like Man City who compete on so many fronts.

De La Fuenta said that it is wrong to lay the blame for the hectic schedule on national federations and international tournaments.

“Our duty is to represent our country, to put out the best players, to compete to win. We have a huge responsibility, a great prestige to defend and the only way I would know how to do it is to put the players I think are the best,” the coach continued.

“Besides, we have to be fair, and I would not be fair if I protected some more than others because of their club. We think of the players first. But they also have to play with the national team.

“The calendar is agreed, we comply with it, nothing else. (But) it’s our country, our national team, and I think we should give it the importance it has.

“All the players want to go to the national team and the clubs – without exception – want their players to be internationals. We are victims of this calendar, not the culprits.”

