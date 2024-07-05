Spain vs Germany is basically the final of Euro 2024. They have far and away been the best two teams. So here is a combined XI for you to get angry at before the incredible spectacle in Stuttgart.

The team is entirely based on WhoScored ratings and only includes players with at least 120 minutes played at Euro 2024.

Euro 2024: Spain vs Germany combined XI

GK: Unai Simon (Spain) – 7.18

The legendary Manuel Neuer is unable to secure a spot in this combined XI having accumulated a disappointing 6.61 average match rating, which doesn’t get close to Spain No. 1 Unai Simon.

The Athletic Club goalkeeper has only conceded one goal in the tournament and was even nice enough to give David Raya a shot in between the sticks on matchday three against Albania.

RB: Joshua Kimmich (Germany) – 7.30

One of the best defensive midfielders in the game has been excellent for Germany at right-back, creating a lovely balance on his side and linking up nicely with Bayern Munich team-mate Jamal Musiala.

CB: Antonio Rudiger (Germany) – 6.91

The first person to score an own goal at a tournament packed with bizarre and amazing own goals, Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger will hope to add a European Championship to the Champions League he won at the start of June.

CB: Aymeric Laporte (Spain) – 6.87

The lowest-rated player in this team, former France Under-21 international Aymeric Laporte gets in because Nico Schlotterbeck has played 119 minutes, meaning he misses out by a single minute because of the rule we ourselves decided to create. Sorry, pal.

LB: Marc Cucurella (Spain) – 7.47

Marc Cucurella’s performances have been heavily criticised since signing for Chelsea in August 2022, mainly because he was rubbish in his maiden campaign at the club and then just OK in his second. At Euro 2024, there has not been a better left-back, though Turkey’s Ferdi Kadioglou has looked brilliant.

DM: Rodri (Spain) – 7.31

The best defensive midfielder in the world has recovered from giving away a penalty on matchday one to play like we all know he can. Bloody hell, he is so good. There isn’t much else that needs to be said at this stage.

DM: Toni Kroos (Germany) – 7.47

“We hope to retire Toni on Friday,” were the words of former Real Madrid team-mate Joselu, who will put friendships aside when he sits on the bench to watch Kroos play against his Spanish companions.

Spain may well retire Kroos and if they do, it will be a sad day for football, but an incredible one for La Roja.

RW: Jamal Musiala (Germany) – 7.70

Poor Lamine Yamal misses out by 0.07; he will be gutted.

Both players have been outstanding at Euro 2024 and came into the tournament after an incredible season at club level. We can already see the Ballon d’Or battles these guys are going to have and hopefully they are at their individual best on Friday, because if they are, it will be a tremendous spectacle in Stuttgart.

AM: Fabian Ruiz (Spain) – 8.49

The highest-rated player in this team by an absolute mile; what a tournament PSG midfielder Fabian is having.

The Spanish playmaker has two goals and two assists in 261 minutes in Germany and he has been a joy to watch, running the show while getting important goal contributions. His and Rodri’s battle with Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan will be an intriguing one.

LW: Nico Williams (Spain) – 7.85

He might not have the best rating out of every Euro 2024 player but there has not been a better entertainer than young Williams, who is mesmerising us with his pace and trickery.

ST: Kai Havertz (Germany) – 7.22

Arsenal forward Havertz will hope to be in the same team as Williams for real next season. The Athletic Club winger would be perfect for the Gunners.

Back onto Havertz. The form he showed in the second half of 2023/24 for Arsenal earned him the right to lead the line for Germany at Euro 2024 and despite Niclas Fullkrug’s impact off the bench, he has kept his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI.

