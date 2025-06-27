Spain U21 star ‘said yes’ to Arsenal as he’s ‘not scared’ of competing with ‘best in the world’ duo

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a Spanish under-21 star is “not scared” of competing with two of the “best in the world” at Arsenal, so he “said yes” to joining.

There have been a number of players to show themselves worthy of a transfer in the under-21 Euros. The likes of Nick Woltemade, Niccolo Pisilli and Cristhian Mosquera have been linked with Premier League clubs.

While Mosquera’s Spain side were put out by England in the quarter-finals, that gave Premier League sides a chance to watch him up close, and Arsenal took a great interest.

It was quickly suggested that they were working on a deal for the Valencia centre-back, who has already 90 senior games under his belt in club football as a 21-year-old.

Said to be tired of waiting for Valencia to give him a new deal, it’s recently been reported that Mosquera has reached an agreement with Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that the Spaniard is closing in on a move to the Emirates, and suggested the competition with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba does not threaten him.

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast: “My understanding is that the player wants to go to Arsenal. He sees Arsenal as the perfect opportunity for his career.

“Of course, you have to compete with Gabriel, with William Saliba, but what I’m hearing is that Mosquera is not scared.

“Obviously, he knows that these two defenders are probably the best in the world, but he wants to be there. He knows that Arsenal will have many games; with Mikel Arteta, young players develop very well. So Mosquera said yes to Arsenal.”

It would seem any challenger to the Gabriel-Saliba partnership would have some way to go to usurp either of the pair and split them up, but Mosquera clearly believes he’s able at some point down the line.

There may not be a much better partnership to learn how to be a great centre-back from in world football at the moment, so it’s not a surprise that Mosquera would want to go to the Emirates.

It seems that signing will spell danger for Jakub Kiwior, who was already heavily linked with the exit prior to another centre-back joining the squad.

If Arteta gets more from Mosquera than he got from Kiwior, who never really put a foot wrong, but struggled to challenge for a starting place, he’ll be a happy man.

