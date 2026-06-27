Spain condemn Uruguay to early World Cup exit after goalkeeper error

Uruguay are out of the World Cup

Spain beat Uruguay 1-0 on Friday to top Group H and reach the World Cup knockout stage, with Alex Baena’s first-half strike proving decisive as Marcelo Bielsa’s side exited the tournament.

Spain finished with seven points from two wins and a draw, while newcomers Cape Verde claimed the second knockout berth after three consecutive draws. Uruguay bowed out with just two points, level with bottom-placed Saudi Arabia.

Spain struggled to breach Uruguay’s solid backline before Alex Baena broke the deadlock just before half time, firing a shot that goalkeeper Fernando Muslera fumbled into his own net.

Uruguay replaced Muslera at half time after his costly error, but despite piling on the pressure, they could not beat Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who denied Mathias Olivera and Nicolas de la Cruz, while Ferran Torres hit the crossbar at the other end.

Agustin Canobbio’s stoppage-time red card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi summed up Uruguay’s frustrations as Spain comfortably saw out the victory.