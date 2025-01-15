It is time. There is now sufficient discussion of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal future that the idea of someone other than him being Arsenal manager at some point in an undefined but relatively near future.

But who could such a manager be? According to the latest odds, in all likelihood it’d be one of these.

10) Eddie Howe

There are in fact a while bunch of unlikely lads joint 10th here, so we’ve made our own decision on the least absurd contender in a group that contains former Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, future Spurs boss Brendan Rodgers and the obligatory Michel.

We don’t see any of these happening in truth, but can just about picture a world where Howe’s distinctly unnerving earnestness makes him the continuity candidate. Also doing very well currently isn’t he? Which can’t hurt.

9) Julian Nagelsmann

Does feel like, if mainly for our benefit rather than necessarily his, Nagelsmann is eventually going to have to be forced to take one of these Barclays jobs with which he is so routinely and inevitably permalinked, just so we can all get the underwhelming 20 months that follow out of our systems and move on with our lives. Arsenal as good an option as any for the task.

8) Carlo Ancelotti

There is growing impatience at Madrid that could see a change in direction there and make Ancelotti a top target for anyone here considering a new manager. No getting around the fact that appointing a former Chelsea boss is a bit Spurs, though.

7) Max Allegri

We still just can’t quite see him in the Barclays. The man simply oozes Serie A. We know Sir Alex thinks he’s good because he said so once many years ago but we’re increasingly unsure that’s particularly important now.

6) Diego Simeone

Absolutely yes, if only to see the reaction from the sweet summer children who think Arteta’s Arsenal are already top-tier Dark Arts Bastardos.

We’ve long suspected Simeone could bring the Barclays to its knees inside six months if anyone ever did manage to tempt him across from Spain and while that will admittedly be slightly harder now Jurgen Klopp is no longer here, it still feels doable.

5) Andoni Iraola

We think he has what it takes to manage a Big Six club, but that club probably needs to be in greater distress than Arsenal to go down this road. We’ve pinned our colours to Tottenham’s mast on this one and see no reason to change at this time.

4) Xabi Alonso

Is it childish to want this purely for the reaction from Liverpool? For trains we can’t entirely pin down right now, the idea of this just sounds right even though it shouldn’t. There is something quintessentially Arsenal about the man.

3) Xavi

Warming to the tried-and-tested Spanish midfielder theme, we come to Xavi. Went a bit tits up towards the end at Barcelona there, and nobody has rushed to snap him up since.

Feels like this has a high chance of catastrophe. Which doesn’t necessarily put us off the idea, but should maybe perturb Arsenal a bit.

2) Luis Enrique

Another Spanish midfielder? You’re not even trying now.

1) Simone Inzaghi

There you go, see. Want so hard to find someone who isn’t Spanish, was it? Hugely successful with Inter, and a man who would look absolutely first rate in a club-crested Arsenal blazer. It’s a key part of being a top Arsenal manager and a conspicuous weakness of Arteta’s.