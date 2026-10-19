Spanish media marvel over Mbappe’s ‘best’ Real Madrid goal – ‘It reminded me of Ronaldo’

Kylian Mbappe scored his 'best' goal for Real Madrid to date

Spanish media were left raving over Kylian Mbappe’s first goal in Real Madrid’s 4-1 LaLiga win over Sevilla on Sunday night, with the French superstar drawing comparisons with Bernabeu legend Ronaldo Nazario in the process.

After Arda Guler had fired Los Blancos in front on the half-hour mark, Mbappe doubled their advantage in the 37th minute with a display of utter technical brilliance.

A clever flick from Jude Bellingham on the edge of the penalty area was collected by Mbappe, who spun away from his marker and skipped past another defender before sharp footwork enabled him to round Sevilla keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and fire home.

Mbappe also executed a Panenka penalty in a game in which the club’s record signing Yan Diomande also found the target to seal Real Madrid all three points and move Jose Mourinho’s side up to third in the table.

READ: Mourinho insists Arsenal target Vinicius Junior should have left Real Madrid in the summer

And reacting to Mbappe’s remarkable first strike, Carrusel Deportivo presenter Dani Garrido described it as “his best since signing for Real Madrid”, adding: “It’s an incredible goal. By far his best.”

Cadena SER broadcaster Tomas Roncero also admired Mbappe’s goal, saying: “It reminded me of Ronaldo Nazario: the roulette move and how he rounded the goalkeeper. He did what we know he can do, even if it doesn’t always work out for him.”

Fellow broadcaster Rafa Alkorta echoed that sentiment, comparing Mbappe to the Brazilian icon, adding “He has a lot of Nazario in him.”

In their player ratings after the game, ElDesmarque awarded Mbappe 8/10 but did acknowledge his lapse in concentration and loss of possession that led to Manu Bueno’s goal for Sevilla.

Mourinho reflects on ‘beautiful’ Real Madrid win

Meanwhile, Mourinho was full of praise for Mbappe and the rest of his Real teammates who helped secure a “beautiful victory” over Sevilla.

“It was a good game globally for Real Madrid with many players at a high individual level,” Mourinho told reporters as quoted by Goal.

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé link up for a magical goal! 🔥 A FIFA Street-esque combination between the pair ends with the Frenchman finding the net 👏 https://t.co/vBRNST88wJ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 18, 2026

“We controlled it from the first to the last minute and scored quality goals. We had a high percentage of possession… today it justified the dominance we had against a good team. It was a beautiful victory.”

“I have changed some things while maintaining logic,” Mourinho explained when asked about his lineup choices.

“Meritocracy is abstract because there’s no way to quantify which 11 players deserve it the most.”

“Many people deserve to play. We created a lot, got the ball to our wide players, and played a great game.”

READ NEXT: Who is the top scorer of 2026? Harry Kane extending his vast lead over the chasing pack

Mbappe had actually failed to find the net in his previous two LaLiga outings, but was back on form against Sevilla and now has 11 goals in as many matches in all competitions for Real this season.

He is due back in action against German side Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.