Sporting star Morten Hjulmand hit out at Arsenal following their exit at the hands of the Premier League side in their “boring” Champions League quarter-final.

Arsenal saw out a goalless draw at the Emirates to confirm their place in the Champions League semi-finals, where they will meet Atletico Madrid, after Kai Havertz’s late goal in the first leg secured a 1-0 aggregate win.

It was the latest unconvincing performance from Arteta’s side in a long list of them on the back of Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, the FA Cup exit at the hands of Southampton and the Premier League loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

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Arsenal have been frequently criticised for their style of football this season, with Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler particularly critical last month as he insisted “only one team tried to play” in the Seagulls’ 1-0 defeat to the Gunners.

And Hjulmand was similarly critical of Arsenal and their delaying tactics in a game which stood in stark contract to the rip-roaring affair played out by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena.

Asked if the best team on the night progressed, the Denmark international said: “I think it was an even game today the impact of the first game that we lost made it more difficult to go to the Emirates and win, especially when don’t often lose at home we knew it would be difficult here.

“But the game had low intensity and no rhythm, zero goal and I would say boring.”

Pressed on what made the game such a disjointed affair, he added: “I think a lot stops during the game so we couldn’t get the rhythm that we wanted to. A little bit boring.

“If I was a viewer from outside 0-0, also the first game 1-0 it’s not the way Sporting wants to show itself. We want to score goals, create chances and we didn’t do it today.

“During the game I felt a lot of stops, especially during set-pieces and it takes a lot of time out of the game.

“When we did get the rhythm we did create a lot of chances, especially in the first half. But at the end we didn’t create enough to win the game to be honest.”