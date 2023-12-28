Sporting’s silent assassin ate Pepe for breakfast & has Chelsea & Man Utd drooling

While the Championship officially ranks as England’s second tier, we firmly believe it’s second to none in the world when it comes to sheer entertainment value.

The 24-team dog fight contested over 46 games is one of the hardest slogs in professional football and – quite simply put – some can, some can’t.

Doing under the bright lights of the UEFA Champions League on a glorious pitch in the Spanish sunset is one thing, but a player’s ability is truly tested when they’re expected to replicate that same ability on a freezing Tuesday night up in Hull.

The cultured football fans among us will no doubt appreciate that the Championship is thus a breeding ground for genuinely top-tier talent.

