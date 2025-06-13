Spurs ‘launch £70m hijack’ for Man Utd target with Ratcliffe ‘unlikely’ to match Levy ‘offer’

Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a £70million bid to hijack Manchester United’s move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, according to reports.

Mbeumo scored 20 Premier League goals last season – a tally bettered only by Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland – and also contributed seven assists.

The Cameroonian international has just one year left on his contract, although Brentford hold the option of a further year.

The Bees are said to have accepted that the 25-year-old is ready to move on after another standout campaign and are holding firm on their £70million valuation – which Thomas Frank’s side have now matched.

Tottenham’s offer is worth £65million up front, with a further £5million in add-ons – £10million more than Manchester United’s most recent bid, according to the Mirror.

The report says new Spurs boss Frank is keen to bring Mbeumo to north London after working with the forward at Brentford since 2019 and that the club have ‘launched a £70m bid to hijack United’s move’.

Chairman Daniel Levy views Mbeumo as a statement signing for Frank’s first summer in charge following Ange Postecoglou’s departure.

United, however, remain the forward’s preferred destination despite Tottenham’s higher bid and promise of Champions League football.

Brentford have already rejected two bids from United, the latest worth £60million in total, leaving the door open for Spurs to swoop in with an improved offer – which they have now done.

While United are unlikely to go higher than their current bid, they could still hold an advantage in terms of wages.

It’s reported Mbeumo has been offered between £150,000 and £175,000-a-week at Old Trafford, with bonuses pushing that figure to £200,000.

Spurs’ wage structure would see him earn closer to £130,000–£140,000-a-week, with incentives still falling short of the Red Devils’ total package.

While Spurs have made the most decisive move so far, United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could yet respond as they weigh up how much more they are willing to spend following the £63million signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Cunha was officially confirmed as a Red Devils player on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Brazilian said after completing the transfer: “It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player.

“Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt.

“I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality.

“I can’t wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my team-mates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.”

