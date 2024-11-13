Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is set to face a spell on the sidelines with the FA finally putting an end to an ongoing investigation.

Ange Postecoglou‘s side will be without the Uruguay midfielder, who has played an important part this season, with a report from The Daily Mail saying he could miss a lengthy amount of games, and as many as seven.

Bentancur allegedly made a racist remark towards South Koreans while on Uruguayan TV, with the FA confirming they had charged the midfielder for an ‘aggravated breach’ of their rules.

Bentancur will have been left feeling red faced with his actions considering Tottenham captain Heung Min-Son is South Korean. Son revealed his fellow teammate was close to tears when the South American apologised to him.

In September, Son said: “At the moment because of the FA process I can’t say much about it, but I love Rodrigo, I love him. We’ve a lot of good memories since we started playing together when he joined.

“He knew and he apologised straight afterwards. We were on holiday. I was at home. I didn’t even realise what was going on when he sent me a long message and you could feel it was coming from his heart.

“When we came back for pre-season he felt really sorry, and almost cried when he apologised publicly and personally as well. He felt like he was really sorry. We are all human and all make mistakes and we learn from it.”

Son continued: “He knows he made a mistake but I’ve no problem at all with him. We move on as a team-mate and friend and as a brother. We move on together.

“We have to wait for what the FA says in their process. I can’t say much but what I can say is I love Rodrigo, there’s nothing more to say.”

The report says Bentancur is ‘set to be hit with a huge ban for the racial slur’.

‘The Football Association are set to hit Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur with a lengthy ban for making an alleged racist remark about South Koreans while on Uruguayan TV. ‘Multiple sources have told Mail Sport the midfielder is likely to receive a seven match ban – but that figure is unconfirmed. ‘Nevertheless, Bentancur is set to miss a lengthy period for Ange Postecoglou’s side in what will arrive as a major blow to Spurs.’

As well as apologising in private, Bentancur also took to social media to say sorry to his teammate. Meanwhile Spurs also put out the following statement: “Following a comment from Rodrigo Bentancur in an interview video clip and the player’s subsequent public apology, the Club has been providing assistance in ensuring a positive outcome on the matter.

“This will include further education for all players in line with our diversity, equality and inclusion objectives.

“We fully support that our captain Sonny feels that he can draw a line under the incident and that the team can focus on the new season ahead.

“We are extremely proud of our diverse, global fanbase and playing squads. Discrimination of any kind has no place at our Club, within our game or within wider society.”