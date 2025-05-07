A Tottenham player has detailed how Spurs could have had a “better season” than rivals Arsenal even if they come 17th in the Premier League.

Tottenham have been way off the pace in the Premier League this season. They’ve never even really mounted a challenge for the top half, currently sitting 16th in the table.

With all of the bottom three already relegated, there’s no threat of the drop, but finishing close to the relegation zone will not be a good look for Spurs.

However, former midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes their season could yet be a more positive one than rivals Arsenal’s amid four factors. On a talkSPORT phone-in, he asked an Arsenal fan: “Is it a disaster if you get knocked out? Is it a bad season if you get knocked out [the Champions League]? If Tottenham win the Europa League and finish 17th, we’ve had a better season.”

When Jason Cundy disagreed, O’Hara said: “Well we have, we’ve won something. Mate, let me tell you now, we get Champions League football, win the Europa League, Spurs finish 17th, I don’t care what anyone says, if Arsenal get knocked out [of the UCL] Spurs have had a better season.”

Arsenal are one game away from the Champions League final, in what would be their first trip there since 2005/06, when they lost to Barcelona. But the Gunners are 1-0 down against Paris Saint-Germain after the first leg, so their task is not an easy one.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are 3-1 up against Bodo/Glimt after the first leg of their Europa League semi-final. It would take a shocking turn of events for them not to reach the final.

There, it looks as if they are likely to face Manchester United. The Red Devils are 3-0 up after the first leg of their semi-final, so a meeting beckons if neither side loses the second leg.

Both of those clubs have been almost equally as poor in England this season. While Tottenham are 16th in the Premier League, United are one place and one point ahead of the north Londoners.

As such, it’s hard to tell who’d come out on top if they are both to reach the final.

