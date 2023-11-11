Spurs boss Postecoglou says Wolves capitulation is ‘understandable’ but a ‘hard one to take’

Ange Postecoglou said his players “ran out legs at the end” as two injury-time goals succumbed Tottenham to a second successive Premier League defeat at Wolves.

Brennan Johnson opened the scoring within three minutes at Molineux with Postecoglou missing defenders Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Destiny Udogie.

That left Pedro Porro as Spurs‘ only regular starter in defence as Eric Dier partnered Ben Davies in centre-back and Emerson Royal started on the left.

Wolves came close to grabbing an equaliser in the second half but it did not come until the 91st minute when substitute Pablo Sarabia scored a superb volley, beating Guglielmo Vicario at his front post.

Mario Lemina then scored a 97th-minute winner and Postecoglou says his players running out of steam was “understandable” with several bench players seeing out the match.

“It is always a tough game here,” Postecoglou told TNT Sports. “Wolves are always going to come on strong and we ran out of legs at the end. It is understandable; a lot of those guys haven’t played. They scored a couple of good goals; a hard one to take.

“Wolves are tough to beat and they came at us. We could have been more positive first half. We scored early and played conservatively; we had chances we could have taken.”

Meanwhile, Wolves boss Gary O’Neil said he feels “maybe the most proud” he has ever been as a head coach.

“It is maybe the most proud I’ve been as a group since I’ve coached,” O’Neil said. “We were the better side after the first five minutes. Even at 1-0 down after 85 minutes I was proud; the understanding of what we were trying to do and the mentality were excellent.

“To go and get an equaliser and then a winner was incredible. The two goals make it easier to deliver the message but I was proud; really pleased and I’m sure the fans enjoyed it.

“I was disappointed with the start, we were sluggish. But the group were ready to do whatever it took today. No excuses, no refereeing decisions, we took care of it ourselves. There is a good connection between the group and the fans.”

Match-winner Lemina said he is the fittest he has ever been after overcoming a number of injury problems.

“It is an amazing feeling,” the Gabonese midfielder said. “We’ve been pushing so hard. We deserve this game; we had the best tactic to play against them and we showed it today. I scored the winner and I’m really happy.

“I’m feeling at my best. I’m not getting injured; the fans have supported me. I really love them and the club. I’ve tried to give back to them. We’ve been pushing hard, pressing, pressing. The subs did amazing; a good pass from [Matheus] Cunha and what a finish by [Sarabia].

“We need to think about the international break and the next game but we are going to enjoy this.”

