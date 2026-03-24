According to reports, Spurs have identified Roberto De Zerbi as their ‘top target’ to replace Igor Tudor, whose exit has been agreed.

Former Juventus, Lazio and Marseille boss Tudor was drafted in to replace Thomas Frank at Spurs, having been tasked with guiding the north London side to Premier League safety.

However, Spurs have arguably been worse under Tudor than during Frank’s tenure. The club have lost five of their last seven matches across all competitions.

Under Tudor, Spurs have exited the Champions League and their Premier League relegation fears have increased.

They hit a new low at the weekend as they lost 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest in a relegation six-pointer. This leaves them 17th in the Premier League and only one point clear of the bottom three with seven games remaining.

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Tudor was informed shortly following the loss to Forest that his brother, Mario, had sadly passed away, and our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday morning that his exit from Spurs by ‘mutual consent’ is agreed.

The report added: ‘Sources indicate that Tudor himself is ready to step away following the recent death of his father, Mario, and it is believed both parties have now aligned on a mutual parting of the ways.’

The same report named Adi Hutter and Chris Hughton as targets to replace Tudor, with Football Insider also reporting that Spurs are ‘set to sack’ their current boss.

The report from Football Insider claims Tudor’s exit is expected ‘within the next 24 to 48 hours’, with former Marseille and Brighton manager De Zerbi chosen as their ‘top target’ to be their next boss.

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The report adds:

‘Roberto De Zerbi has been identified as the Lilywhites’ top target to replace the outgoing interim boss, provided that the club can convince him to take the job immediately, rather than at the end of the season. ‘Tudor has been facing significant pressure in North London in recent weeks, but sources have now indicated that the board have decided that last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest was the final straw.’

Club legend Mauricio Pochettino has been mooted as an alternative to De Zerbi and the current United States boss has now admitted that he “misses” English football.

“I miss the football scene in England. I love the country, its culture, the football culture,” Pochettino told L’Equipe.

“For anyone with a competitive spirit who wants to measure themselves against others and test their limits, it’s the ideal place. Here, you have to give your best constantly.”

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He added: “Not just Tottenham, other very big clubs too.

“When that six-month season ended [in 2021], there was a bit of… Well, with this whole COVID situation, the situation at the club created instability. In every area.

“There was a period of change, uncomfortable situations, situations that… didn’t give the impression that it was possible to work in a stable environment, like the one we have today.

“I enjoyed my experience at PSG. But I had other options, which I shared with the club, but they chose not to listen to any of them.”