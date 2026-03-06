According to reports, Spurs have ‘two’ top targets in mind as potential replacements for Igor Tudor, while a ‘dark horse’ is in the frame.

The north London outfit are in a dire situation as they are without a Premier League win in 2026 and sit only one point clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham piled pressure on Spurs by beating Fulham on Wednesday night, but Tudor‘s side failed to respond on Thursday as they were deservedly beaten 3-1 at home by Crystal Palace.

Spurs hit the self-destruct button after taking the lead through Dominic Solanke. In the space of seven minutes before the interval, Micky van de Ven got sent off and Palace scored three goals to turn the game on its head.

The game was done at this point and the mood inside The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned toxic as Spurs’ relegation fears increased.

READ: Spurs doomed for relegation under Tudor as worst self-destruction yet sparks ineffective ‘headloss’



This was only Tudor’s third game in charge since replacing Thomas Frank and is yet to inspire an upturn in form/performances, with it already being suggested that his job is at risk.

Tudor has only penned a contract until the summer, and it’s currently hard to see him lasting beyond the end of this season.

A report from GiveMeSport claims Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi are currently the ‘two main candidates’ to replace Tudor, though club legend Robbie Keane is a ‘dark horse’.

As per the report, Keane is especially ‘one to watch’ if Spurs suffer relegation, with competition from elsewhere and a reduced budget to limit their chances of landing Pochettino and De Zerbi if they go down.

READ MORE: Who will be Tottenham manager next season? Pochettino the favourite



If Spurs do land Keane, he could link up with fellow club legend Glenn Hoddle, who has expressed his interest in returning to Spurs.

When asked whether he would be open to returning to Spurs during an appearance on the It Could be Magic podcast, Hoddle said: “I think it would actually. Particularly with Tottenham, as that’s my club.

“I’ve supported them since I was eight years of age. So they were a massive part of my life.”

Hoddle also insisted that he could be lured back if he was offered a supporting role under Keane.

“Robbie’s doing great as a young manager. So to have a steady springboard and someone experienced like myself that would be a good formula, in many ways,” Hoddle added.

“I think it’d be a shrewd move to have somebody, whether it was me or somebody experienced with him. Because the question would be: Is Rob ready to go into that sort of job now?

“Although in saying that, I went into my first management job at 30. What was I, 34? Yeah, 34. So I was very, very young.

“So you have to take that leap at some stage and you sort of learn on the job. But if you can learn on the job and have some experience around you, looking back, I could have done with that a hell of a lot.”

READ NEXT: Pedro Porro ‘smashes everything’ in ‘real headloss’ but did he ‘berate Igor Tudor’? Did he f***

