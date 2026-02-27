According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of selling Archie Gray amid interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Gray joined Tottenham from Leeds United for £35million in the summer transfer window of 2024.

The 19-year-old played 46 times across all competitions last season as his side finished a disappointing 17th in the Premier League but won the Europa League, beating Manchester United in the final.

Naturally a midfielder, Gray played at right-back, centre-back and left-back due to constant injuries to Spurs defenders.

Injuries and suspensions have piled up in recent months, which has led to Gray playing more in defence again.

He will be delighted to play so many minutes for a ‘Big Six’ club while displaying incredible versatility, but rarely playing in his natural position is far from ideal.

Spurs’ struggles have hardly helped either. After an abysmal 17th-place finish last season, they currently sit 16th, only four points above the relegation zone.

Under Ange Postecoglou last term, Spurs could prioritise the Europa League because the bottom three were so catastrophically bad. This year, that is not the case.

MORE ON SPURS RELEGATION

* Manchester United and Liverpool could shatter transfer record this summer as £404.5m XI revealed

* West Ham handed major survival boost as Spurs and Forest count cost of ‘success’

* Tottenham ‘too good to go down?’ Keane picks ‘doomed’ club for relegation

Wolverhampton Wanderers have looked as good as down since November, while Burnley look doomed, but the final relegation spot remains uncertain, with Spurs, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United among the teams in danger.

Should Spurs go down, there will be a mass exodus of players, and even if they stay up, their better players will probably look to leave after another shocking league campaign.

Gray is one player who could depart, while Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have also been linked with exits.

According to Tribuna, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are both interested in signing the teenager.

The report states:

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are closely monitoring the England U21 international. In Munich, a midfield spot is expected to open from the summer of 2026 following the confirmed departure of Leon Goretzka. However, any potential transfer would come at a high cost. Tottenham are reportedly demanding around €60 million (£52.6m) for the teenager. With his contract running until 2030, Spurs are in a strong negotiating position.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has added that Spurs are very unlikely to sell Gray – who could replace Arsenal target Goretzka at Bayern – this summer.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, he explained: “Nah, I don’t see it at all. Obviously Tottenham spent a lot of money to sign Archie Gray from Leeds.

“He’s been one of the shining lights for Tottenham in the last 12–18 months.

“Such a versatile player, he’s slotted into so many positions – right-back, centre-back, midfield – he’s played everywhere and been a real success for Spurs.

“Tottenham want to keep hold of their best players. Obviously they’re battling relegation, but I don’t think they’ll be entertaining any offers for Archie Gray.

“He’s still only 19. I think he’s got the potential to be a world-class player, he’s got so much potential, and if he fulfils that, I think he’ll be a long-term success at Tottenham.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal in prime bottling position as Champions League favourites ranked