Spurs man left out of FA Cup squad after ‘agreeing terms’ to join European giants in €5m transfer

Eric Dier has not been included in Tottenham’s squad for their FA Cup clash against Burnley on Friday after agreeing terms with Bayern Munich, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is believed to be open to selling the English defender, with Genoa’s Radu Dragusin expected to join in the winter transfer window.

An FA Cup match at home to Burnley would be a perfect opportunity for a player like Dier to play, especially with Postecoglou’s injury crisis at the back, but he has not been included.

This is because Dier has agreed to join German champions Bayern. Fabrizio Romano says the Bavarians are yet to decide whether or not to proceed with the signing.

He wrote on X on Friday: “Eric Dier, not in Tottenham squad tonight as Bayern have agreed terms with the English CB.

“German club still waiting to make final decision + Spurs to sign new centre back soon as Dragusin talks continue.”

Romano tweeted earlier in the day that Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel “approved” the signing of Dier last summer.

He said: “Thomas Tuchel already approved Eric Dier as candidate for Bayern last summer… and he’s back in the list now. He’s considered versatile player with experience, ready to help immediately.

“Bayern have 3 options for new CB, decision soon. Spurs, open to letting him go.”

German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg also reported on Friday night that Bayern and Dier have a “total verbal agreement”.

“Total verbal agreement between FC Bayern and Dier!” Plettenberg said. “The 29 y/o wants to join Bayern now! Contract at least until 2025. Transfer fee: Less than €5m.

“Tuchel has spoken to Dier. They plan to use him as a center-back and in the defensive midfield. Green light from Spurs. Everything is prepared. Bayern just needs to make the final decision for Dier.”

