Sean Dyche has responded to reports linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, while an anti-Roberto De Zerbi campaign has started.

Dyche is among those linked with a move to Spurs, who are reportedly set to announce the exit of current head coach Igor Tudor on Monday.

Tudor, who has lost five of his seven games in charge, has had a disastrous reign and his position is untenable after last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Reports have indicated that the north London side could make an ‘SOS call’ to Dyche if they cannot tempt leading target De Zerbi to replace Tudor now, but the former Forest and Everton boss kept his cards to his chest when asked on reports linking him with Spurs on Saturday morning.

“That’s brilliant. Honestly, I was in a pub just up the way, near my place I’ve got down there,” Dyche revealed on talkSPORT when responding to Spurs reports.

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“And this guy goes: ‘Oh, you’re meant to be in talks with Spurs’.

“And I said: ‘Well, I’m sat next to you having a pint of Guinness – it’s unlikely.

“I said: ‘Unless you work for Spurs, and they’re at The Seven Stars Pub having a pint of Guinness, it’s highly unlikely!

‘[I said] No, I’m not. I’m with you, mate. And I’m on talkSPORT. That’s what I’m doing’.”

As mentioned, De Zerbi is another option for Spurs, but a few of their fan groups have launched campaigns against the appointment of the former Marseille and Brighton boss.

This is due to his support of former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, with Spurs’ LGBTQI+ fan group Proud Lilywhites saying “no to De Zerbi”.

“We’ve seen the reports linking Roberto De Zerbi with the Tottenham job and honestly, it doesn’t sit right,” a statement said.

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“As Proud Lilywhites, we care deeply about this club, not just what happens on the pitch, but what Tottenham stands for off it. This isn’t just about results or style of football. It’s about values, identity, and the kind of people we choose to represent us.

“We all want Spurs to move forward, but how we do that matters. When someone in that position publicly defends a player like Mason Greenwood, and frames it in a way that downplays the seriousness of what happened, it matters, not just in isolation but in what it signals.

“We are proud of the progress that’s been made in making football more inclusive and welcoming.

“That progress matters, and it cannot be compromised or treated as secondary.

“We are not asking for perfection. We are asking for accountability, transparency and leadership that reflects the values this club claims to stand for. All together, always. That has to mean something. No to De Zerbi.”

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