Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make an ’emergency’ manager appointment, but they have already been rejected by two targets.

Spurs recently brought in Igor Tudor to replace Thomas Frank, but this has proven a disastrous appointment for the relegation candidates.

Under Tudor, Spurs have lost their last four matches against Arsenal, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Atletico Madrid, with reports in recent days claiming the head coach could lose his job if his side loses against Liverpool on Sunday.

Respected journalist David Ornstein revealed on Friday that the north London club are ‘actively working’ on appointing a new manager, so they could have a new boss in the dugout for next weekend’s relegation six-pointer against Nottingham Forest.

On Saturday morning, talkSPORT claimed Man Utd have ‘sounded out’ up to eight possible candidates to replace Tudor, but they have since added that they will not appoint Roberto De Zerbi before the summer.

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De Zerbi has been out of work since leaving Marseille earlier this year and is widely reported to be a leading target to be Tottenham’s next long-term boss, with Mauricio Pochettino another option.

However, talkSPORT are reporting that he has ‘no plans to return to management before the end of the season’, and this leaves them with four targets.

The report claims:

‘De Zerbi is on Tottenham’s list of potential targets as they are set to sack interim Igor Tudor. It means that Spurs are down a candidate to come in and save them in their relegation battle in the Premier League. ‘Sean Dyche is a possible option, while ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino, Ryan Mason and Robbie Keane are options too.’

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As mentioned, Dyche is a candidate for Spurs, and a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims they are targeting an ’emergency replacement’ for Tudor.

But O’Rourke also claims Dyche’s ‘stance’ on joining Spurs is that he is not keen on taking the position.

O’Rourke explained: “If they have to make a change and replace Igor Tudor so early, they’re going to have to make a decision quickly.

“And I think they’ll want somebody who’s used to being in a relegation fight.

“Obviously, Sean Dyche has that on a CV.

“He’s been a firefighter in previous jobs and has a proven track record of keeping teams in the Premier League, he kept Burnley and Everton up.

“He would’ve ticked a lot of boxes being out of work as well, but he is believed to be unwilling to take the role as Tottenham boss.”

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