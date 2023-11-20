Spurs brand Everton FFP claim over Richarlison ‘absurd’ as Dele Alli deal in jeapardy

Richarlison made a big-money move to Tottenham from Everton in the summer of 2022.

Tottenham have branded Everton’s claim that they are to blame for them being docked 10 points as ‘absurd’, with Dele Alli likely to suffer.

An independent commission imposed an immediate deduction that will see Everton drop from 14th into the relegation zone, above bottom side Burnley on goal difference, after the Toffees were found to have breached the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for the season ending 2021-22.

The 41-page judgement published on Friday contained a claim from Everton that Spurs had exploited their problems complying with PSR rules by driving ‘a hard bargain’ in the deal for Richarlison.

Everton claimed the £60m Spurs agreed to pay for the striker in June 2022 was ‘directly attributable to PSR calculation difficulties’ as it was £20m short of their valuation.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs sources described Everton’s attempt to use the Richarlison fee as mitigation for their over-spending, which was rejected by the independent commission, as ‘absurd’.

Tottenham insist Everton’s problems are due to their own financial mismanagement and also point out that they could have sold other playing assets like Anthony Gordon in the summer of 2022 to balance the books. Gordon joined Newcastle in January for £45m and was not included in the 2021/22 PSR calculation.

Spurs sources have also reportedly pointed out that Richarlison will become their record signing if various add-ons in the contract are triggered to take the fee from the guaranteed £52.5m to £60m, surpassing the £54m they paid Lyon for Tanguy Ndombele.

Their bid was also reportedly significantly higher than those of Chelsea and Arsenal, both of whom showed interest in the Brazil international.

Dele Alli could suffer as a result of Everton’s mud throwing as talks over Spurs waiving the £10m owed to them if the midfielder makes a further seven appearances for the Toffees are now likely to take a turn for the worse.

The report claims Tottenham don’t want to prevent Dele reviving his career under Sean Dyche but states that a deal is ‘now viewed as less likely’.

Dele is currently working hard to prove his fitness to Dyche having not played since picking up an injury on loan with Besiktas in February.

