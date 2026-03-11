Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky has reportedly made a transfer decision after Igor Tudor’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of him.

The 22-year-old joined Spurs from Slavia Prague during the 2025 winter transfer window for around £12.5m.

Kinsky has only been used sparingly over the past year as he has been behind Guglielmo Vicario in the pecking order at Spurs.

He was handed his Champions League debut for Spurs in Tuesday’s Champions League round of 16 first leg against Atletico Madrid, but this quickly proved a disastrous outing.

With Vicario’s performances declining this season, Tudor opted to give Kinsky an opportunity against Atletico Madrid, but this backfired and the inexperienced goalkeeper was hooked after 17 minutes.

Kinsky was at fault for two goals as Atletico were gifted a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes before ultimately winning the first leg 5-2.

Speaking post-match, Tudor admitted he made the “wrong decision” with Kinsky.

He said: “After seeing what happened, for sure it was the wrong decision.

“But it was, for me, the right decision to do, thinking before, because the team changed competition and it was, in the moment, right to do.

“Unfortunately, what happened happened. I’ve never changed my goalkeeper after 14 minutes. It’s not easy, it happened.”

Now, a report from The Telegraph claims Kinsky ‘will look to rebuild his career with another club’ after the ‘humiliation’ by Tudor.

Tudor did not embrace Kinsky when the goalkeeper exited the pitch on Tuesday, and ‘one former Tottenham employee described Tudor’s reaction as disgraceful’.

It is claimed that the goalkeeper is ‘expected’ to push for a loan move after missing out on an exit in recent windows.

The report explains:

‘Telegraph Sport understands that Kinsky had hoped to leave Spurs on loan in each of the last two transfer windows in search of regular first-team football. ‘The Czech was blocked on both occasions, last summer and in January, but the expectation is Kinsky will seek a loan move again at the end of the season with Spurs unlikely to stand in his way.’

Tudor’s poor treatment of Kinsky and Tottenham’s dire form has him at risk of losing his job, and former Spurs player Jamie O’Hara has named two possible replacements.

“Two names for me – Harry Redknapp, he’s been out of the game but he knows the club, he knows what it is to win and he’s a great man manager who will give the boys confidence,” O’Hara said on Sky Sports.

“Or there is Sean Dyche. I thought he was doing alright at Forest, but they’ve sacked him. He’s been involved in the Premier League this season, he knows the tactics of every team, he’s a man manager, I think he’ll get a tune out of the lads and I think he’ll make them feel good.”

