Spurs ‘let down by VAR’ is a desperate, distracting line to peddle

‘Let down by VAR’? This was never how VAR was supposed to work and Spurs know that; the only person angry works for the Telegraph.

VAR from being angry

Ange Postecoglou is obviously in a whole heap of trouble as Tottenham manager; there’s really no need for the Telegraph to imply he is also a massive hypocrite after raging against VAR last week.

‘Ange Postecoglou left rueing lack of VAR as Arsenal fuel title hopes’ is their headline.

Except he wasn’t, was he?

He was asked about the error that led to Arsenal being awarded a penalty and said: “It did (come off the Arsenal player), but I don’t want to talk about referees because I think I’ve got to take responsibility for my team, I’ll let the referees be responsible for theirs.

“It wasn’t a corner, but that’s how things are going for us at the moment. That aside, we weren’t anywhere near the level we needed to be in the first half in such a big game.”

No mention of VAR. Absolutely no rueing.

You know who was doing all of the rueing? Jason Burt, that’s who; he wrote: ‘Ange Postecoglou has made clear his disdain for technology in football, but how the Tottenham Hotspur head coach will have wished VAR could have intervened as Arsenal completed a hard-fought and deserved Premier League double.’

Hmmm. We think Postecoglou will probably save his disdain for his players who were – in the Australian’s words – too “passive” in a game that really could have and possibly should have been beyond them by half-time.

Burt admits that nobody could deny Arsenal deserved their victory (‘anything short of an Arsenal win would have been a travesty’), but why linger on that notion when you can get fixated on one corner?

‘The rules state that the VAR could not intervene because such incidents do not fit the criteria of deciding between a goal and no goal, even though it resulted in a goal. Given how the tightest of offsides is micro-managed and scrutinised how can that be? Arsenal scoring from a corner that was not even a corner when they won 10 corners and their fans serenade them as “Set-piece FC” is somewhat cruelly ironic.’

How can that be? Because the line has to be drawn somewhere, Jason. And it’s drawn just before the phase that leads to a goal. Sometimes a foul on the half-way line can result in a goal. Sometimes a beach ball can result in a goal. And sometimes, we should be talking about the misery of Tottenham’s current form rather than a referee’s decision. The Tottenham manager evidently thought so.

‘But it will surely stick in the craw for Postecoglou who has passionately railed against how VAR is ruining the game even if, afterwards, he took it on the chin and accused his team of “not being good enough” in an “unacceptable” performance. After his declarations, maybe he felt it would have been hypocritical to claim Spurs were let down by VAR rules.’

And pointless. Because Spurs were not ‘let down by VAR rules’. We all know that VAR does not intervene in the award of corners; it’s just a convenient line to peddle when you don’t want to write about the Tottenham boss being under severe pressure.

Here’s a journalist who has previously written that ‘we have reached a stage where we must pause the use of VAR in the Premier League’ now advocating that it should be even more far-reaching.

Burt is not letting go of this notion…

‘Maybe Spurs, hanging on throughout as Postecoglou acknowledged, were delaying the inevitable but the fact is they were 1-0 up when the rules let them down. Where does that leave the wild claims of some Arsenal fans that they are victims of a PGMOL-inspired conspiracy?’

It leaves them equally as ridiculous as they were before the game, Jason.

But once more for those at the back: The rules did not let Tottenham down; the manager and players did.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM’S MISERY FROM F365

👉 Postecoglou sack nears with new West Ham low as Arteta channels Klopp and Wenger

👉 Who will be the next manager of Tottenham after Ange Postecoglou?

👉 PSG ‘prepare £42m offer’ for Tottenham starter as Spurs give stance over January transfer

Hey, has anybody noticed…?

Jason Burt’s Daily Telegraph colleague Oliver Brown is approaching this from a completely different direction – that of a man who has only just noticed that Tottenham are really quite rubbish and are 13th in the Premier League table.

‘Ange Postecoglou’s record is indefensible – his job should be at risk’

Yes, that’s probably why he leads the Premier League sack race, fella.

‘It is remarkable, in the circumstances, that Postecoglou has yet to come under more public pressure to keep his job.’

He is literally the bookies’ favourite and #AngeOut was trending on X after the game. What’s remarkable is that you think you’re the first to notice.

Bizarre love triangle

It’s hard to make a proper judgement call on Ange Postecoglou until the triangle of Vicario-Romero-Van de Ven is restored. Imagine Arsenal without Raya-Saliba-Gabriel. Postecoglou has flaws, set-pieces, risky high line at times and not realising that stubbornness is different… — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 16, 2025

Pesky fact: The last time that triangle played a full 90 minutes, Tottenham lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace.