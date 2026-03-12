Former Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy has informed Harry Redknapp that he would appoint the 79-year-old to replace Igor Tudor.

Tudor is only four games into his tenure at Spurs, but it already feels that he is fortunate to still be in a job.

Under Tudor, Spurs have lost their last three Premier League games and are now on the brink of elimination from the Champions League following Tuesday night’s embarrassing 5-2 loss against Atletico Madrid.

Since this defeat, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tudor could be sacked “at any moment” and has named two potential replacements, with his exit potentially to come if/when Spurs lose to Liverpool at the weekend.

And a report from talkSPORT claims Tudor has already ‘alienated many’ of the squad members at Spurs as he faces a ‘player revolt’.

The same report claims Tudor is ‘unlikely’ to last beyond March’s international break, while Robbie Keane and Ryan Mason have been ‘sounded out’ as possible replacements.

CEO Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange have also faced heavy criticism for their role in Tottenham’s dramatic downfall, with the club significantly worse off, from a footballing standpoint, than they were under Levy.

And Levy has now had his say on who should replace Tudor, with the former Spurs chief said to have recommended Redknapp.

“I got a phone call last week from Daniel [Levy], funnily enough,” Redknapp said on talkSPORT Breakfast.

“I think I spoke to him once since I left all that time ago, and I was in the car last week and suddenly the phone goes, it’s Daniel Levy.

“I thought ‘that’s strange’ and I was on the phone to him for about half hour, chatting to him and he was explaining what happened to him, and how he got marched out of there, which was really strange.”

He added: “And he did say to me, ‘If I was there now, and I’m not just saying it, I would bring you back in until the end of the season, Harry’ – so it would have been interesting.”

Redknapp has also revealed what he thinks Spurs need to change to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

“It’s such a short-term job for someone,” Redknapp continued.

“Someone needs to go in there and just give the place a lift, that’s the key.

“It ain’t going to be what you’re going to do on the training ground, you’re playing Saturday, midweek, you’re not going to be out there putting on some super coaching training session.

“It’s going to be about the spirit around the place.”

