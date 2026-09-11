There will almost certainly be one shift in the historic Big Six hierarchy this season, but Chelsea and Liverpool might well swap places too.

It’s time to look at the all-time Premier League table and see where there might be some changes this season.

Manchester City (6th, 1967 points) to overtake Spurs (5th, 1993 points)

When the Abu Dhabi takeover of Manchester City was completed in September 2008, they were 14th in the all-time Premier League table, wedged between Southampton and Bolton.

By the time Pep Guardiola was appointed eight years later, they had risen to ninth as the filling of a Newcastle and Blackburn sandwich.

With at least 64 more points collected than any other team during his reign – and Liverpool make that comparison look far less dominant than it absolutely is – the Spaniard left Manchester City as the imminent usurpers in an eternal Big Six.

Their relentless excellence has dovetailed neatly with Tottenham’s equally inexorable awfulness to close that gap in double-quick time, to the extent that it will probably only take Enzo Maresca – and Roberto De Zerbi – ten more games to complete the turnaround.

Spurs have been fifth since 2012/13, but not for much longer.

It is more of a chasm to the top four.

Chelsea (4th, 2372 points) to overtake Liverpool (3rd, 2407 points)

Since the end of the Treble season, Manchester United and Arsenal have comprised the top two of an all-time Premier League table at the close of each campaign.

Chelsea have come within a couple of results of breaking that duopoly, but an era of sustained incompetence has had them fall well off that pace and behind Liverpool.

The Blues and Reds have traded places relatively frequently in the hierarchy as the nearest challengers since that Manchester United and Arsenal stranglehold was established, but Liverpool have had a commanding lead for a few seasons.

Another shift in the power dynamic might be incoming; Chelsea have certainly looked the better side so far this season on an admittedly limited sample size. Perhaps not to the tune of 35 points, but then as many appear to have forgotten, they do have Moises Caicedo.

Brighton (23rd, 437 points) to overtake Stoke (22nd, 457 points) and West Brom (21st, 490 points)

As one of only eight current Premier League clubs never to be relegated from it, Brighton have steadily ascended the all-time ladder to reel in such luminaries as Norwich, Sheffield Wednesday and Wimbledon.

The Seagulls will have been in the Premier League for precisely as long as Stoke by the end of the season, and should comfortably surpass the Potters’ points total within that timeframe.

A loftier but still eminently achievable scalp would be that of West Brom, who accrued close to a point a game across 13 top-flight seasons.

In this, Brighton’s 10th Premier League campaign, a 58-point total would send them above the Baggies. Fabian Hurzeler beat that in his first season and is no longer a literal child, so it looks doable.

Bournemouth (25th, 413 points) and Nottingham Forest (24th, 420 points) to overtake Stoke (22nd, 457 points)

It could be a difficult season for Stoke, tracking for an 11th consecutive bottom-half finish across different divisions, and even being unseated on a historic level by two distinctly disparate Barclays outfits.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have spent an equal number of seasons in the Premier League, despite only being in it simultaneously since their respective promotions in 2022. Both have subsequently flirted with relegation and qualified for European competition, and will expect to catch Stoke’s ten-campaign points total come what March, April or May.

Brentford (39th, 258 points) to overtake six clubs, including Swansea (33rd, 312 points)

Derby (274 points) are clinging on, much like Watford (285) and Portsmouth (293). But if, as expected, this Brentford form continues unabated, all of Birmingham (301), QPR (308) and Swansea are in trouble.

It might even be foolish to rule out Wigan (331) being caught at this juncture. And Charlton (361) are technically within reach – if Brentford win each of their remaining 35 games this season.

You know what to do, Keith Andrews.

Hull (42nd, 178 points) to overtake Sheffield United (41st, 225 points)

It’s what John Egan would’ve wanted.

Fulham (15th, 845 points) to overtake Leicester (14th, 846 points)

It is admittedly likely but, with Alvaro Arbeloa overseeing a sack-adjacent Cottagers mutiny, not absolutely guaranteed.