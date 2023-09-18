‘Juvenile’ Spurs man praised for showing ‘strength and courage’ to ‘change the game’ vs Sheff Utd

Richarlison has been praised for ‘changing the game’ to help Tottenham come from behind to beat Sheffield United on Saturday.

Tottenham have started the season extremely well under new boss Ange Postecoglou, who has completely transformed the atmosphere at the club following a woeful season under Antonio Conte.

Many players are back to their best with Big Ange at the helm. Heung-min Son and Yves Bissouma look particularly impressive now they are playing in an attacking team.

One player who many expected the Australian manager to get a tune out of was Richarlison, but it has not quite been happening for him so far this season.

After a difficult international break with Brazil, the former Everton striker admitted he is struggling mentally and would seek help when he returns to north London.

And he will hope that his very important cameo over the weekend can be a turning point in his Spurs career.

With his side 1-0 down at home to Sheffield United, Postecoglou brought Richarlison off the bench and the 26-year-old influenced a superb comeback victory.

After scoring a 98th-minute equaliser, Richarlison provided the assist for Dejan Kulusevski to win the game two minutes later.

Despite coming on in the 80th minute, the Brazilian international did enough to be named in Garth Crooks’ Premier League Team of the Week.

Crooks says some of Richarlison’s ‘antics’ in his career have been ‘juvenile’ but he praised the forward for a ‘brilliant’ goal and ‘unselfish’ assist to give Spurs three points.

‘A goal and an assist from a player who has clearly been struggling with his form since he joined Spurs changed the game against Sheffield United,’ Crooks wrote on BBC.

‘The movement by Richarlison for his headed equaliser was quite brilliant but it was his unselfishness and ability to pick out the pass for Dejan Kulusevski to score once inside the penalty area that won Tottenham the match.

‘This is a player I have previously criticised. I have, in the past, found his antics rather juvenile.

‘However, to have played in midweek for his country, returned on time to play for his club amid suggestions about the state of his mental health, come on as substitute and had such an impact on a match speaks volumes about the Brazilian’s strength and courage.

‘Long may it continue.’

