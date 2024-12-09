Spurs are mid-table side only good for ‘belly laughs’ and fun

Spurs are not a Big Six club; they are a mid-table mess. Plus, we were all wrong on Chelsea and Arsenal have issues.

Mate

After 15 minutes I cursed myself that I’d sold my regular home tickets as I feared the worst. I knew they wouldn’t let me down.

Jon (Spurs), Lincoln

Spursy in 90 minutes

I for one am a big fan of Spurs deciding that Spursiness over a few games is no longer good enough and that doing it over 90 mins is much more fun. Hurrah! Well done lads.

Toby “WAGMI out” Hudson

…I feel so sorry for Spurs fans. That club is truly heartbreaking.

Really think the fans should get behind big Ange rather than abuse him. Spurs are just returning to their norm. It wasn’t that long ago when we all had to trudge through the Mourinho/Conte/Nuno period. Their collective football lacked any attacking fun.

This season rocks by the way! I have even started to collect the tabloid pullouts on a Monday, for the first time in over a decade.

Michael, FFC, Dungarvan (adoring this Marco Silva era)

Spare us the Spursy schtick please

I am no fan of Chelsea, even slightly. But they have dominated this game from start to finish. This isn’t a game where Spurs have “surrendered a 2-0 lead” or “snatched defeat from the jaws of victory”. The only mystery is how they were ever up in the first place (hello Mr Cucarella). So this is a routine win by an in-form well coached team against an inconsistent expensively put together mid table (yes Dave, not top 6, mid table) side punching above their weight for 8 minutes.

So please, ask Dave Tickner to spare us, for one week, the exhausting schtick about how wacky and crazy this Spurs team is, how whimsical and kooky and just plain fun and Spursy the whole thing is. Just stop. It’s all an excuse to produce pages and pages on a mid table flawed side. In addition, if Mr Tickner must do Winners and Losers (please no), for goodness sake can we not have 6 or 7 of the 20 entries (for the whole division) be about Spurs? Only 1/20th of the fans care.

Mike (years since last trophy – 1) WHU

(oh, Chelsea just got a fourth)

…Dear Sky, the media in general and the supporters of Totteringham Hotpots,

Can you please stop classifying them as a big six club. They’re not. They are, and will always be a mid table team doing nothing of significance other than providing everyone with a belly laugh every other weekend. It is really really funny.

Thanks in advance.

Iain, Worcestershire

The Tottenham Problem

Here’s a stat for you:

Since Tottenham last picked up a trophy, there have been 45 domestic elite trophies – only 5 of them have been won by teams that are not called Manchester’s United and City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

All five of those teams are historically, and financially, bigger than Tottenham

The teams that have won trophies in that time are:

Leicester (two), Birmingham City, Swansea, Wigan

Tottenham are uniquely placed to be expected to dine at the top table, yet built to attend a less exclusive party. They have, in an already luck based system, only really had 4 opportunities in 45, to be better than the ultimate winner (not that that’s how trophies work).

No incoming manager’s target should be “winning trophies” at Spurs, it should be “entertain and qualify” and as yet, they are far from missing out on Europe. So for now, Spurs being a bloody fun team to watch, coupled with an acceptance of their injury list, (lord knows, many gave Eddie Howe credit for his year last year) should mean at the very least he gets the season.

Haroldo Ernesto Hoolero

P.S: Liverpool having arguably the best bye-week in the history of the sport this weekend feels very deliberately designed to prove my comments last week wrong.

The boots!

If Cucurella’s boots were the problem, why would you:

– choose them on an obviously slick pitch;

– not have a wee run around in the warmup to see if they work;

– wait until you’re on you arse twice before asking for a replacement?

Aidan, Lfc (those boots were made for walking…)

Chelsea = dark blue horses

Waiting for that massive come down from F365 and the rest of the British media after slagging off Boehly and co. for the past two years. Maybe, just maybe, a billionaire does in fact know how to run a business better than a bunch of pencil pushers.

Sanjit (he’s playing 4D chess, you’re all playing jingoistic checkers) Randhawa, Kuala Lumpur

So wrong on Maresca

I was published in the mailbox over the summer, on the topic of managerial appointments. It included the following comments:

“I find Maresca to Chelsea utterly bizarre”

“hardly screams ‘next Chelsea manager’ and there must be genuinely hundreds of managers around Europe who have more impressive CV”

“Rob Edwards getting Luton promoted and giving the Premier League a good fight, is a lot more impressive than winning the Championship with Leicester.”

“it’s just about getting a ‘yes man’ in through the door. Someone who won’t rock the boat.”

“I can’t see this one working at all.”

So my question to the mailbox is what is your worst ever football take/prediction and is it worse than mine?

Mike, LFC, Dubai

Is Odegaard symbolic of Arsenal mess?

Following Arsenal’s disappointing showing at Fulham yesterday, something struck me as symbolic of the stresses and strains the team is going through under Arteta. Martin Odegaard looked emaciated.

I post infrequently to Football365, but each time it has been due to reservations I have regarding Arteta’s management style. At a certain point, a weird combination of intensity and galaxy brained idiocy take serious tolls on the squad. When set up well and in the right mental spirit Arsenal can be world beaters. When subjected to Arteta’s foibles which include playing individuals out of position, a lack of rotation and slow, turgid based possession to nowhere tactics, they can look woeful.

This is now the third year where poor performances have dogged one half of the season or another.

Which leads me back to Martin Odegaard. Obviously during his absence of many weeks, he was sorely missed. Supporters were assured he was working hard to overcome his injury and upon his return, were thrilled to witness he immediately regained his form. But at what cost?

When Odegaard returned from injury he looked gaunt, as though he had really pushed himself to return to the team. It was apparent he was flagging in games after the sixty minute mark. However, as per usual, Arteta has played him in every game and only subbed him late. With Ethan Nwaneri, a future premier league star and Odegaard’s understudy on the bench, this is a ludicrous example of Arteta’s unsparing approach.

The team looked sapped of enthusiasm yesterday with Odegaard himself under par. He gave a brief interview after the game and he looked totally drained. His cheeks were drawn, his skin pallid and frankly he looked unhealthy. We know Odegaard is all heart and soul but relentlessly grinding away at players such as him and Saka is a recipe for disaster.

All teams and players face immense pressure in the Premier League but Arteta exacerbates such issues. Odegaard needs an extended period to get fully reconditioned. I don’t care whether he is personally convinced he is fit for purpose, a good manager recognize he is not and therefore not overburden him.

For me Martin Odegaard has become symbolic of Arteta .stressing the team unnecessarily.

Dom

Weekend thoughts

Spurs v Chelsea is always a bonkers game, so wide open and full of incident.

The tactical concerns being put to Ange grow louder, I’d go all the way back to the corresponding fixture last year for the biggest warning sign, that high line with no pressure on the ball with 9 men! Hilariously he was praised to the hill for it, one media outlet ran the headline ‘are spurs the real winners here’ after the most kamikaze of 4-1 home defeats. Surely there are players who are thinking we shouldn’t be doing this when 2-0 up? Where is the leadership? Romero and VdV both seem to have been rushed back and are now injured again, not a good look for Ange or Spurs when trying to gain sympathy for an injury crisis.

Again we see two red cards for serious foul play ignored. Refs are cowards and continue to shy away from these decisions but will exert their authority on delaying the restart yellow cards. The shear number of yellow cards this year shows Webb has got it all wrong. Last season the independent panel judged all the var interventions and non interventions and by far the highest problem was not giving reds for serious foul play.

Whilst I’m on var, I’m hesitant to give var more things to do but second yellow cards must be reviewed by var. bar rules on goals, penalties and straight reds because those 3 have the biggest impact on the game. For the game being played a second yellow has the same impact as a straight red. Rico Lewis was deemed the guilty party this weekend but there have been plenty others.

My team Arsenal had one of those games, restrict the opponent to 1 chance and they take it very well. Dominate the ball but don’t do enough and fall on the wrong side of fine margins again. Consistent injuries are derailing us currently, I think we’ve only been able to pick the same back 4 from game to game 5 times this season. We were missing 2 RB, 2 LB and our main CB. To put that in context the Liverpool and City defence would look like: Quansah, Konate, Nallo, Gomez and Akanji, Stones, Simpson-Pusey, Wilson-Ebrand. Unless either of them fancy playing any of their CM at full back? Bernardo Silva at LB again?

The biggest difference between Arsenal and City+Liverpool is individuals able to bail their team out in a moment when they need them. Liverpool have Salah, City have a Haaland quality finish or a long range strike from a De Bruyne or Foden – just look how many 25 yard strikes Foden hit in the run in last year. Arsenal don’t have that, we’re reliant on the whole team playing well. The others can have 10 poor performances and be bailed out by a moment of genius. That isn’t a criticism of Liverpool or City – I know how sensitive the mailbox can get.

Arsenal and set pieces, the truth is amongst all the pearl clutching is Arsenal fans wish we were more of a threat in open play but also love that we’re such a threat from set pieces – that it seems to annoy so many is just a bonus, clearly it would be better to offer more open play threat but no team has scored more goals in the league from open play in 2024 than Arsenal.

Man U continue to be a clown car on and off the pitch. The Ashworth saga is a really bad look but one thing I can agree on is that if he was in charge of summer transfers he deserved to lose is job for that alone. Man U’s squad feels like it is in a worse place than when Arteta took over Arsenal. Their squad needs a full overhaul, id keep maybe only 4-5 of their entire squad. Get rid of the bad attitudes, bad players and consistently injured.

Shearer was spot on with his Newcastle analysis, too many players who turn up for home games v the big 6 but then go missing.

Finally, what has happened defensively in the league? No team can keep clean sheets. Is it the fascination of playing out from the back coupled with the other fascination of employing an ultra aggressive high press? Get either slightly wrong and you’re exposed and cut wide open. For top teams I understand playing this way but it is just not right for every team to do it.

Rich, AFC

INEOS innit

If the report from the Manchester Evening News is true, that Ashworth didn’t want Amorim and instead recommended Southgate… Well that’s in itself a sackable offence.

It’s OK though, INEOS know what they’re doing.

Will