Spurs outcast told to pursue ‘something new’ as Man Utd-linked teammate awaits exit ‘green light’

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur duo Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Eric Dier are expected to leave the Premier League club in the coming months.

Spurs have been a breath of fresh air at the start of this season as they have been one of the Premier League’s surprise packages under new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham currently sit joint-top of the Premier League after making an unbeaten start to the new campaign.

The London outfit spent over £200m on new signings during the summer transfer window and Pochettino’s overhaul is expected to continue in January.

Hojbjerg and Dier have been negatively impacted by Postecoglou’s arrival as they are being phased out by the former Celtic head coach.

The experienced duo are yet to start for Tottenham in the Premier League this term and Hojbjerg was linked with Man Utd during the summer transfer window before they signed Sofyan Amrabat.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Hojberg’s situation may be “complicated” by Yves Bissouma’s involvement in the African Cup of Nations.

“Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is another player to watch ahead of January as he recently changed agents. Manchester United had him on their list in the summer, but their priority option was always Sofyan Amrabat,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Hojbjerg was also on the list at other clubs, including Atletico Madrid, who tried very strongly to convince Tottenham, but there was no agreement. Still, Hojbjerg remains keen on a move, so let’s see what happens this January.

“One complication to keep in mind is that it’s AFCON this year, so Tottenham might not be too keen to let Hojbjerg go when they can expect to be without Yves Bissouma.

“This makes the green light a bit more complicated, but Hojbjerg himself is open to a move, whether it’s January or next summer.”

Regarding Dier, Romano suggested that “trying something new” would be best for the England international at this stage.

“Also at Tottenham, Eric Dier is approaching the end of his contract and at the moment there are no talks over a new deal. A January move is a possibility for Dier, but it will depend on the proposals,” Romano added.

“Personally, I think the best way for both sides now is to try something new, Dier can certainly be a regular starter elsewhere, though I’m not currently aware of anything concrete with Roma, despite rumours.”

