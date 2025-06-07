Spurs face a ‘player revolt’ and ‘significant dressing-room unrest’ over the Ange Postecoglou sacking, with a Mauricio Pochettino ‘approach’ claim made.

Postecoglou was sacked two weeks after delivering Europa League glory to Spurs and ending their 17-year trophy drought to return them to the Champions League.

That was not enough to offset the worst season in the club’s Premier League history as Spurs finished 17th on 38 points, suffering the most defeats ever of a non-relegated side in a single campaign.

Spurs cited those domestic struggles in the announcement of Postecoglou’s exit – although at no stage was Daniel Levy or indeed any other executive specifically quoted – with an article on their official website explaining:

‘Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season. At times there were extenuating circumstances – injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.’

But the decision has inevitably attracted the fury of the Spurs squad, who have voiced their public backing of the manager all season and only ramped up their support in the aftermath of that evening in Bilbao when Postecoglou out-coached Ruben Amorim and Manchester United.

The Daily Telegraph report that Levy ‘is facing the threat’ of a ‘player revolt’ as the call ‘has angered a number’ of the squad, leading to ‘significant dressing-room unrest’.

The favourites to replace Postecoglou in north London have been named but it is expected that his successor ‘will face a huge task to repair the dressing-room damage’ after the Australian was ‘left in the dark’ for so long, with a source adding:

“The players are so angry about what has happened and how it has been handled. The next manager is going to inherit a difficult situation.”

Thomas Frank is thought to be the leading contender, although a reported £10m release clause in his Brentford contract could prove prohibitive.

Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola of Fulham and Bournemouth respectively are also in the running, as well as former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino. But ‘it is understood that no approach had been made’ for the United States national team head coach as of Friday evening.

The decision on Postecoglou’s replacement could ultimately be heavily influenced by former managing director Fabio Paratici, who ‘could return to Spurs in a full-time capacity and has remained a consultant to Levy’.

Whomever is chosen to take up the reins from Postecoglou, they will inherit a difficult situation. Heung-min Son ‘left some team-mates and staff with the impression that he could leave’ this summer and Cristian Romero, ‘another player who was close to Postecoglou,’ has attracted long-standing interest from Atletico Madrid.

Pedro Porro was among the first to react to Postecoglou’s sacking, posting on social media: ‘Thank you for everything, boss. For mentoring me early on, helping me settle into the club, and trusting me out on the pitch. I’ll always be grateful for the way you led us, defended us, and kept us going through all the highs and lows.

‘Above everything, you gave us one of the greatest moments in the club’s history and for that, you’ll always be celebrated. Wishing you all the very best, boss.’

Richarlison offered his gratitude to the manager ‘for helping me out and believing in me during one of the trickiest periods of my career and my life,’ while Dominic Solanke said he ‘won’t ever forget the convo we had before I signed and we achieved a dream!’.

Guglielmo Vicario wrote a lengthy tribute, writing: ‘Boss, I just want to say a massive thank you for everything you have done for me and for all of us.

‘From that very first call, right from the beginning, you always showed so much belief in me. Giving me the opportunity to be part of the leadership group… those moments, and many others, will stay with me forever.

‘You are not only a top manager, you are an incredible person to work for, a real leader, a mentor, and someone I’ll always look up to. What we achieved TOGETHER will stay in the history books.

‘Wishing you nothing but success as I know you will go on to achieve more and more. Thank you, Boss. Forever grateful, Vic.’

Son rounded off the tributes, saying: ‘Gaffer. You’ve changed the trajectory of this club. You believed in yourself, and us, since day one and never wavered for a second. Even when others did.

‘You knew what we were capable of all along. You did it your way. And your way brought this club the best night it’s had in decades. We will have those memories for life.

‘You trusted me with the captaincy. One of the highest honours of my career. It’s been an incredible privilege to learn from your leadership up close. I am a better player and a better person because of you.

‘Ange Postecoglou, you are a Tottenham Hotspur legend forever. Thank you, mate.’

