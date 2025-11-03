Spurs fans are not happy after that surrender against Chelsea at home, while Arsenal and Liverpool fans are buzzing.

Woe is Tottenham

A week or two back I scalded you for writing articles about Spurs losing their soul.

I’m sorry.

You were right. It’s been a while since going to see Spurs at home was fun – certainly all of this year, the opening day of the season aside. It’s kind of f**king sh*t, like watching 11 Stuart Littles go to war. I never thought the day would come but this might be my last as a season ticket holder. The Barclays is topsy turvy fun, you don’t need to go to feel the drama, especially when the drama comes in the shape of 0.01 xG.

Let’s talk about Tommy Frank. Seems like a smart, pragmatic, loyal motivator. But that team set up was awful, and lacked in any creativity. It was more defensive than the away set up. I generally sigh when I see Tel and Odobert on the team sheet but Saturday was the day for one of them. Where’s Johnson? What’s he done wrong? He also has to break up the Bentancur/Paulhina axis. It’s stodgy. Start Sarr. All the time.

I do hope we haven’t got another 50m+ dud on our hands in Simons to follow in the footsteps of Lo Celso and Ndombele. We really do excel at ballsing up when we spend big. But right now, the poor lad looks shell-shocked.

At the time of writing we’re somehow 4th (You’re fifth now – Ed). We’re above Utd, Chelsea, Villa and Newcastle. Things could be a lot worse but this feeling of Frank not having a clue how to play at home is worrying. Two years ago, against Chelsea, the confused ‘It’s just who we are mate” nonsense that came to define Ange’s time at Spurs began. Please don’t let this be the start of what would be a very different type of nonsense.

Andrew, Woodford Green

…I am a long-suffering Spurs supporter who spent many happy times in my pre-marital days travelling from my, then, Oxon home to the old White Hart Lane (and including away matches). We were never champions but won both domestic and two UEFA cups.

Moreover, when any team came to the Lane, they knew they were in for a hard match.

I witnessed the great (if slightly underachieving) Don Revie-led Leeds team beaten twice in two visits, Man Utd (two in two), Arsenal (two in two), Liverpool (once) and would you believe – Chelsea (two in two). The 1972 match was in the Peter Osgood, Charlie Cooke days when Spurs were 3-0 up in the first 21 minutes.

So, after Sunderland won at Stamford Bridge last week, I expected Spurs – at least to lay a glove on Chelsea – or are the Mackems that good? I thought Postecoglou had gone!

Answers on a postcard please!

Jim Sokol

Arsenal have so many heroes

Declan Rice was considered man of the match v Burnley and quite rightly so. However, so many other individuals are extremely disciplined and effective too.

As per usual the defence was solid, again conceding no shots on target but that is also down to the midfielders and the forwards too. Gabriel was as normal outstanding along with Timber. Califiori and Saliba again were solid with Califiori as normal, like Timber, playing positive wing back football.

Now, Gyõkeres was excellent before he had to come off and probably played his best overall game so far for Arsenal. As normal, his off the ball running created numerous openings for teammates but in this game his link up play was very good also producing chances for them. His pass across field to Trossard was very well weighted and subsequently produced the second goal thanks to an excellent cross and an equally impressive header by Rice.

Once Gyõkeres came off Arsenal were less dangerous. That could be down to Arsenal purposely slowing down or having no striker to open up Burney’s disciplined defence. Anyway, there was still no threat on Arsenal’s goal until the last kick of the game that hit the post to which Raya cheered as much as he did when Arsenal scored. A number of Arsenal fans wanted Trossard sold but it was sensible to keep him as he’s on top form.

A long way to go but things are looking good. One last thing….good heavens, two set piece goals allegedly ruining football. One from a corner and another from, ahem….. an opponents long throw! Disgraceful!

Chris, Croydon

Villa made it easy for Liverpool

As commented on MOTD, it was kind of Villa to play in pre-approved tactics. My question for the mailbox is this: why is doing someone in the throat not a foul? He got booked for it, which also does not seem enough, but a foul wasn’t given.

It seems to me that if you are getting booked for hurting a player, then that is a foul and a free kick should be given.

Alex, South London

First thought on your team winning a game…

So, Liverpool won, and looked good while doing it.

My deepest condolences to Will Ford.

John, LFC, Washington DC

Sack them all at West Ham

I have no love for Newcastle United but I was really hoping they would equalise late in the game.

I am also hoping that the West Ham owners sack their entire coaching staff as they are probably responsible for their current predicament.

Why? A goalkeeper with cramp!

Howard (maybe he just doesn’t train) Jones

Five in a row for Man Utd would be ludicrous

Naturally I am disappointed that we didn’t beat Forest, although was expecting it to be a trickier game than the league table suggests. Not least with the new manager bounce, and Dyche’s ability to set up a team to make them hard to beat. But it’s a point more than last season and we move on.

Having said that, I am more disappointed for the Utd supporter who isn’t going to cut his hair until we win 5 in a row. But he has really given himself a mountain to climb, especially without European football. None of Liverpool, City or Arsenal won 5 league games in a row last season for instance – and we’re not at that level yet.

So Frank, if you’re reading this, change the challenge to 5 games without losing and we can all get on with our lives. Think of the children.

Garey Vance, MUFC

Who had Earps in d***head bingo?

Didn’t have Mary Earps turning out to be a massive tw*t on my Lionesses bingo card. When I saw her coming out in the press a couple of days ago I didn’t think any more of it. Silly me.

Everyone was going to find out she prefers women once the book hit the shelves in any event, but it’s not exactly hold the front page stuff anyway. So it leaves an uncomfortable conclusion she wanted eyes on her just before she took a steaming turd all over a team mate, as well as a manager with an unprecedented record.

Don’t know if anyone told you Mary, but we won the last tournament with said team mate and manager, and without you. So I hope you enjoy the (I suspect pitiful amount of) money your own appalling behaviour will earn you.

RHT/TS x