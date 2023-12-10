Spurs boss Postecoglou: ‘Our attacking play was as good as it has been for a while vs Newcastle’

Ange Postecoglou says the “attacking play” from his Tottenham players was back to its best in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle United.

A brace from Richarlison and goals from Son Heung-min and Destiny Udogie helped Spurs end a run of five Premier League matches without a win.

Having taken the lead in all five fixtures, Postecoglou’s men scored first again at home to the Magpies but went on to dominate and score another three.

Speaking after the win, Postecoglou said his side’s “attacking play was as good as it has been for a while”

He told Sky Sports: “I can’t fault the lads. They put in a massive effort today.

“We were brighter in the front third, I thought Sonny [Son] was excellent and that sort of thing feeds off to the other guys.

“You rely on your leaders to take initiative; we could have had more goals but our attacking play was as good as it has been for a while.

“We are getting players back; you can see Newcastle are running on fumes. We’ve gone through that and hopefully we are coming out the other side.

“Both boxes we were a lot better; having [Cristian] Romero back helped with that. We have had to battle away and come January we’ll get players back.

“The Premier League is unrelenting; the other teams aren’t going to feel sorry for you.”

Spurs captain Son also spoke to Sky Sports, noting that his side showed they can be “a very good side” against Newcastle.

“When you’re winning you enjoy it more,” he said. “To bounce back like that is very important. We don’t want to make any more mistakes like we have done.

“I thought today was fantastic. I hope we can continue to perform like this and stay humble.

“We said we had to be more ruthless. We were ruthless today and were creating chances. We did a fantastic job.

“To beat Newcastle 4-1 is not easy. They are a very strong side, so credit all the players and fans.

“We are playing in the Premier League, we have to demand each other more and more. It’s never enough. Those amazing teams always keep going. It should be a habit for us.

“If we continue to be strong like this, we will be a very good side.”

