Thomas Frank is only problem 137 on a long list at Spurs; he is pretty much absolved of any blame for that mess of a squad.

Absolving Thomas Frank of most Spurs blame

This is a Tottenham team unlike any for a very long time. I’m going back to maybe 2008 when Berbatov and Keane left, leaving Spurs with no talisman. Ledley King, much loved as he is, wasn’t that man because, well the lack of knee mostly.

Since that time Spurs can call upon an array of some of the world’s best players; Modric, Bale, Kane and Son being the most glaringly obvious, but equally so Vertonghen and Alderwiereld. Walker and Eriksen. Dembele and, for three season, an outrageous Dele Alli.

Now though there is nobody who’d you say with confidence will grab the game by the scruff of the neck, and through sheer will, make the other ten players a foot taller, a mile faster…there simply is no one.

Palhinha is a very good player at what he does. But that is who he is. No more than that. Bergvall, Sarr and Kudus all have qualities but the drop-off from there is astonishing. And not without spending a serious wedge on the dross too.

Injuries to Solanke (not mentioned in the Topical Top Ten despite his loss being huge), Maddison and Kulusevski are all well and done, that is until it’s flagged that the latter two were always going to be long-term absentees, and I dare say won’t return to anything like their old selves. Solanke has suffered various injuries since joining, and the club left an operation for over a month so he’s now been unavailable for at least four weeks longer.

Frank is far from blameless but this mess of a squad predates his arrival by some distance.

Dan Mallerman

…I’m not sure your article on Frank being ‘small time’ for Spurs is entirely fair. It’s the club who is small and has been for ages.

It’s an Augean Stables task to wash out the two-bobness out of Spurs. We’ve had decades of ‘Meh’, mediocrity, punts and ‘will this do’. And worse we’ve overpaid for every player to do it.

My faves:

Selling Elvis and buying the Dave Clark Five.

Spending 21 million, Erik Lamela and Bryan Gil to sign Bryan Gil.

Having at one time nearly 250 million of players out on loan.

Breaking our transfer record for Sissoko an incredibly limited midfielder who was desperate to sign for Arsenal. On, obviously 10 minutes to midnight, deadline day.

Haggling over Berbatov for months to gain an extra 2 million and replacing him on deadline day with no-one.

Selling Robbie Keane as well leaving coach Ramos 40 goals short at the start of the season.

Buying a beloved coach who had got us to a CL final and nearly won the league who was publicly begging for players to refresh his squad no-one for <notes, Jesus really?> 18 months.

Acquiring Louis Saha and Ryan Nelsen to boost our title tilt..

Paying ANYTHING for Rasiak.

Renewing Timo Werner’s loan

Low-balling players like Grealish, Eze, Trossard etc so they would rather gouge their own eyes out than sign for us

Making Tel’s loan permanent despite precisely ZERO evidence he’s actually a footballer.

Ben Davies was signed as our back up left/centre back a decade ago and still is.

Worst of all having a generational player, effectively free, and never buying anyone of remotely comparable quality in a decade to go with him. (Yes we love Son, but he didn’t get off to a flyer)

And we’re left with going from a true premiership winning calibre team in the Toby/Hugo/Kane/Son days to a rag-tag mess of bodies that don’t add up to anything, apart from a stack of burning cash. Levy would never have entertained buying mediocre beer-pumps or go-karts, so why is it OK for players?

All this ‘penny pinching’ came at an extortionate rate. Tel, Oderbert, Solanke, Richarlison and Johnson is the thick end a quarter of a billion quid of bang average.

The Lewises I wish them luck, if they are ambitious I hope they have got an army of those specialist crime scene cleaners and a lot of wire-brushes to scrub the smallness out of us. When the stench of his Levy is finally gone, we hopefully realise that the metric of sport is winning, not your fixtures and fittings.

So ultimately, I think Frank deserves a chance. When the club can gain some ambition and coherence, we’ll know where we’re at. And besides he’s only problem 137 on a long list.

As ever a saga then. But one night, we had Johnson’s shin, an even worse opponent and Mickey was a teleporting ninja. So, as ever, we live in hope.

Dom, Florence

Newcastle shell-shocked

Hi James, the reason is Celtic pumped them so badly in Glasgow during pre-season that the whole squad just haven’t gotten over it yet. Even Isak who must have seen it coming and fucked off back down the road before kick off is still rattled by it.

Finlay x

On Šeško v Gyokeres: Three months in

Twas the season of seasonal rumours, the murmurings of the transfer window sounding like the chirping of a Stock Exchange as the Šeško vs Gyökeres debate raged on in Arsenal Fan Pages across mediums all and sundry…

Three months on, and it is now plainly obvious that Don Berta and his fledglings saw what we now know as fact, something that fans could not see, basing their opinio-facts on hastily compiled youtube videos by pre-pubescent teens with a penchant for direccione.

Make no mistake about it, Šeško is and will remain a tremendous prospect, and may the kid from the Balkans make a success of his transfer still, but these three months have shown that the two players are vastly different in their mental profiles. A few factoids stand out:

– Šeško in characteristic Balkan bravado claiming his teammates believe he is better than Haaland

– Šeško turning up to training in the fanciest of jeeps

– Šeško dropping his shoulders the first few matches he was thrown into, struck by lightning twice, first at the physicality and competitiveness of old Barclays, and the disjointed nature of United’s game

On the other hand, Gyökeres, already having gone through earlier spells across different leagues being branded a failure at different points in his career, putting his head down and putting in the hard graft day in day out in subterranean prisons and pits, being jeered at by the dregs of society, not letting any criticism get to him. Exemplified by his celebration of the mask, described by him on Instagram by the iconic dialogue by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises: “nobody cared who i was until I put on the mask”.

As Nassim Nicholas Taleb writes in The Black Swan, if you meet two doctors in the same prestigious hospital, a good-looking chap nicely dressed with degrees from Harvard, and another who looks like a veritable butcher collecting his degrees from places with questionable credentials, always go for the latter, as the proverbial butcher has overcome many more obstacles than the Harvard graduate, without the benefit good looks accord, to get to where he has. As Nietzsche once said, “How is freedom measured, in individuals as in nations? By the resistance which has to be overcome, by the effort it costs to stay aloft.”

Therefore, anyone who has been told they will never amount to nothing, that their failures define them, and that they are not good enough, the redemptive arc of Gyökeres is one story we all want to believe in so hard that we may make it come true through sheer force of volition itself! And it is these arcs that make us love football, the only true spiritual reprieve of the modern world, akin to Greek drama and tragedy, replete with its characters honourable who fall from grace, and imperfect heroes who overcome all odds to become immortal gods.

Long live the Barclays!

Shahzad, Pakistani exiled in Le Balkans (trying to bring some class back to the mailbox)

Annoying football phrases

In answer to Steven McBain’s email, I offer the below:

Spraying passes around like the quarterback

Breaking the lines

And absolutely anything to do with transitions.

C, The South

…I can assure you as an avid reader of this website, the most annoying phrase is:

“Mick Brown, who remains well connected in the Premier League”

Please F365, stop, for my sanity if nothing else.

Richard MUFC