According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have reached a “total agreement” with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig to sign former Chelsea flop Timo Werner.

After scoring 34 goals for RB Leipzig across all competitions during the 2019/20 campaign, Chelsea paid around £47.5m to bring Werner to the Premier League.

The Germany was infuriating to watch during his time at Stamford Bridge as he was very wasteful in front of goal. In his 89 appearances for the Blues, he only managed to score 23 goals.

During the 2022 summer transfer window, RB Leipzig paid around £25m to re-sign Werner from Chelsea. This move has not gone to plan as he has only started two Bundesliga games this season.

He has been heavily linked with a loan move to Manchester United in recent weeks but it was revealed on Saturday morning that he is ‘on the verge’ of joining Tottenham until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has now confirmed that Tottenham have “reach total agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Werner”.

The report adds: ‘Agreement has now been reached for a loan with an option to buy believed to be in the region of €15-20million.

‘Tottenham will cover Werner’s full salary for the remainder of the campaign, with the 27-year-old set to undergo a medical as soon as possible.

‘Manchester United had also monitored Werner, but he is now poised to link up with Ange Postecoglou’s side.’

FEATURE: Premier League 2023/24 manager bookings… Postecoglou on more yellows than ref-hating Klopp



Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson thinks Werner could “cause havoc” for Spurs as long as he can “time his runs right”.

“The thing that Ange (Postecoglou) likes is pace, he loves pace,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“I was a little harsh on him at Chelsea, but the thing is he’s lightning quick. And it looks like he likes pace at Tottenham, buying the likes of Johnson. If he can time his runs right on a big pitch at Tottenham he will cause havoc.

“But he was offside so many times at Chelsea – for someone who it that quick.”

On Saturday afternoon, RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose confirmed to reporters that Werner is leaving as he would like to give himself a better chance of playing for Germany at this summer’s European Championships.

“It’s right that Timo wants to go on loan. Timo would like to go to the European Championship,” Rose told reporters.

“We wish him all the best and are keeping our fingers crossed for him.”

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Arsenal join Man Utd in ‘unexpected’ move for ex-Chelsea star as Man City look to right a Spurs wrong