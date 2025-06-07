Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank fight over who gets to not manage Spurs

Spurs have already been ‘rejected’ in their search for a new manager, and ‘everything suggests’ the cheaper of two Premier League bosses will be appointed.

Ange Postecoglou was finally sacked by Spurs little over two weeks after ending their 17-year trophy drought with victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

It felt as though that win and the Champions League qualification it guaranteed along with it might have counter-balanced a disastrous Premier League campaign in the eyes of the boardroom, but Daniel Levy and fellow executives deemed a change necessary.

The club described it as ‘one of the toughest decisions we have had to make’ on their official website, and ‘not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude’.

‘Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph,’ it was added.

The search is thus on for Postecoglou’s successor and the favourites for the role have been named.

Among them are two Premier League managers: Thomas Frank of Brentford and Fulham’s Marco Silva.

Frank is considered the leading contender in most circles and is already thought to have met Levy ‘multiple times’ to discuss taking over.

But Brentford will point to a £10m release clause in the Dane’s contract which could prove prohibitive. The i Paper reports that while the Bees expect an approach to be made at some point, they had not heard from Spurs as of Friday evening.

They also point out that Frank ‘benefits from working in an exceptional structure’ at Brentford, which would not be the case at Spurs due to upheaval behind the scenes.

Silva could thus become a more likely candidate and his representatives ‘have been contacted about the vacancy’, with the Portuguese having ‘long-term admirers’ at Spurs dating back to Antonio Conte’s departure in 2023.

A cheaper release clause of £6m could also appeal and Portuguese paper Record go even further in saying Silva is essentially nailed on to take Postecoglou’s place.

As translated by the excellent Sport Witness, Record say a deal is ‘very close’ and ‘everything suggests’ Silva will take the Spurs job as ‘the chosen one’.

If transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is to be believed then Spurs have already been turned down by former Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi, who ‘rejected’ the north London club and has recently explained how happy he is at Marseille.

“I want to do good things in the right way there,” he said at the end of a season in which Marseille finished distant runners-up to European champions PSG.

“We need to look at what to do for the future, plan it and see where we stand, and talk honestly. Things need to be said. I haven’t started talks with any club,” he added.

But a potentially huge update emanates from Football Insider, who throw Frank’s name back into the mix by saying Brentford ‘are readying a formal move’ for Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna to replace him.

The Bees are ‘expecting’ Spurs to trigger Frank’s release clause and so Brentford will follow their ‘own succession plan’ in trying to entice McKenna from relegated Ipswich as ‘they believe he could be an ideal fit’.

McKenna was even on the radar at Spurs and has previously been linked with Chelsea and Brighton, with a suggestion he was on the shortlist to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.