According to reports, Liverpool target Micky van de Ven is ‘pushing to leave’ Tottenham Hotspur, but a ‘huge’ demand for this transfer has been made.

Liverpool targeted Netherlands international Van de Ven before he joined Spurs, but the north London outfit beat their rivals to the punch during the 2023 summer transfer window and signed him for around £43m.

Van de Ven has been impacted by injuries in recent years, but he has established himself as a great asset for Spurs as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe.

The 24-year-old has been one of Tottenham’s standout performers this term, but it is arguably the case that he has outgrown the Premier League side, as he is good enough to play for most clubs in the world.

And Spurs face losing Van de Ven in the coming months as Liverpool are reportedly plotting a fresh move for the talented centre-back.

Earlier this week, a report from The Daily Mail claimed: ‘Liverpool are developing a keen interest in Micky van de Ven which will be a test of Spurs’ resolve in the summer.

‘Van de Ven has resisted a new contract, and it will be a big decision for a Spurs executive tier who have vowed to be better at selling.’

Earlier this month, a report claimed Van de Ven has already chosen Liverpool as his ‘dream destination’, but the Reds have plenty to do if they are to sign him before next season.

This is because a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Spurs have ‘responded’ to Liverpool’s interest by making a ‘huge’ demand for Van de Ven, while talkSPORT says he is ‘pushing to leave’.

It is claimed that Spurs want a record fee for a centre-back if they are to sell Van de Ven, who is said to have a valuation of £100m.

