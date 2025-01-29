Some ridiculous numbers, even by Spurs standards

How about those Spurs, eh? What a season they’re having. They have pretty much no players left and haven’t won a Premier League point in 2025, yet are still sitting on their hands just waiting to see how it all pans out.

Which will probably be fine, won’t it? That will definitely all be fine.

We are genuinely struggling to think of a Spursier scenario than approaching the last four months of the season with genuine chances of winning three trophies and genuine chances of relegation. And we all know deep down which is more likely, don’t we? Because Spurs.

But the numbers behind this most batsh*t of seasons are truly incredible, and also quite often very funny.

Here then, is Spurs’ 2024/25 season so far by the ludicrous, logic-destroying numbers.

10 – Premier League games it took Spurs to reach 26 points in 2023/24. They are still two points short of matching that total after 23 games of 2024/25.

14th – Tottenham’s lowest ever finish in a 20-team Premier League season. They are currently 15th, and sinking fast.

11th – Tottenham’s final league position in both the Premier League seasons when they’ve won a trophy.

10th – Tottenham’s final league position the last time they won the FA Cup in 1991.

8th – Tottenham’s final league position the last time the won the UEFA Cup in 1984.

2003/04 – The last Premier League season in which Spurs lost more than 15 games. They have lost 13 of 23 so far this season.

46 – Premier League goals scored by 15th-placed Spurs this season, more than anyone else in the division bar Liverpool and City, and more than Spurs’ own final totals for three Premier League seasons. In four further seasons Spurs scored only 47 in total, a total they will exceed with 14 games to spare after their upcoming 3-2 defeat at Brentford this weekend.

+9 – Tottenham’s goal difference in 15th place.

+6 – Nottingham Forest’s goal difference in third place.

-1 – Aston Villa’s goal difference in eighth place.

9th – Spurs’ position in the Premier League table if only the first half of games counted.

8th – Spurs’ position in the Premier League table if only the second half of games counted.

2nd – Spurs’ position in the Premier League table if only the first 15 minutes of matches counted.

3rd – Spurs’ position in the Premier League table if only the final 15 minutes of matches counted.

25 – Percentage of Tottenham’s Premier League points this season won in Manchester, as well as 15 per cent of their total goals scored and 50 per cent of their clean sheets kept.

58 – Percentage of Tottenham’s Premier League points this season won in N17.

17 – Percentage of Tottenham’s Premier League points this season won outside N17 and Manchester.

58 – Percentage of possession Spurs have ‘enjoyed’ in the Premier League this season, second to only Manchester City (61).

7 – Premier League goals scored this season in Manchester by Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Pedro Porro, Dominic Solanke and James Maddison.

8 – Premier League goals scored this season in Manchester by Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

8 – Premier League points Spurs’ last 24 Premier League goals have been worth across their last 13 games. In the same time period, Everton have won 14 points from nine goals scored and Nottingham Forest 25 points from 19 goals scored.

4 – Premier League wins for Spurs in 11 games this season when they have scored the first goal

3 – Premier League wins for Spurs in 12 games this season when they have conceded the first goal

21 – Points Spurs have lost from winning positions this season, more than any other team in the Premier League

8 – Premier League matches without a win for Crystal Palace before beating Tottenham in October.

10 – Premier League matches without a win for Ipswich before beating Tottenham in November.

6 – Premier League matches without a win for Everton before beating Tottenham in January.

8 – Premier League matches without a win for Leicester before beating Tottenham in January.

7 –Premier League matches without a win for Spurs, who alas do not get to play Tottenham.

7 – Spurs wins in 23 Premier League matches this season.

8 – Spurs wins in 12 Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League matches this season. And we’re counting the extra-time caper at Tamworth as a draw here, by the way.

12 – Single-goal defeats Spurs have suffered in the Premier League this season.

0 – Single-goal victories Spurs have secured in the Premier League this season.

0 – Total number of goalless draws for Spurs in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou.

0 – Outfield players signed by Spurs this month during an injury crisis that has left them routinely unable to fill their subs’ bench.

0 – Premier League points won by Spurs in 2025.