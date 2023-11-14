Spurs to ‘sell’ Man Utd-linked star to ‘beat Arsenal’ in race for €40m target despite rival ‘advantage’

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to join several Premier League sides in the race to sign Andre Trindade from Fluminense.

Andre was among Liverpool’s targets during the recent summer transfer window and he would have arguably been an ideal replacement for Fabinho, who joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad in the summer.

Liverpool ended up spending over £150m to bring in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to overhaul their midfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s new midfielders have already blended together nicely so they are unlikely to sign someone else in January. This leaves their Premier League rivals in the chase to sign Andre.

The Brazil international, who is valued at around €40m, has been linked with Man Utd of late but Arsenal are also understood to be monitoring his progress.

But a fresh report from talkSPORT claims ‘Tottenham are willing to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to beat Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal to Fluminense star Andre’. They explain.

‘The 22-year-old is a target for the Premier League quartet and is expected to be on the move this January. ‘While Man United, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all keen, Spurs have since joined the race for the midfielder. Should they pip their rivals to his signature, Ange Postecoglou would be willing to part ways with Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, talkSPORT understands. ‘Liverpool remain heavily interested in Andre, as they target a No.6, having lost Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League last summer. Mikel Arteta has sent scouts to Brazil to keep a close eye on the star in recent weeks. ‘Erik ten Hag’s Man United, though, could hold an advantage over the player. The versatile anchorman is seen as a potential replacement for Casemiro, who is being courted by sides in Saudi Arabia.’

Tottenham have enjoyed a strong start to the season under Ange Postecoglou but recent injuries suffered by James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have exposed the London outfit’s lack of strength in depth so they could look to add to their squad in January.

As well as Andre, Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah – according to Football Insider – is also of interest.

Their report states: ‘Tottenham target Trevoh Chalobah does not figure in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans at Chelsea, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Blues boss has opened the door to a potential Spurs switch in the January window by informing the 24-year-old that he will not play a key part for his side going forward.’

