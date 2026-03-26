Igor Tudor is already on the brink at Tottenham.

Spurs have been tipped to ‘settle on’ an alternative replacement for head coach Igor Tudor as there is an issue with their ‘top target’.

Earlier this week, our colleagues at TEAMtalk reported that an agreement had been reached over Tudor’s exit by ‘mutual consent’.

Tottenham‘s situation has worsened under Igor Tudor, who has lost five of his seven games in charge as they sit 17th in the Premier League and only one point clear of the relegation zone.

Tudor’s position is untenable after Tottenham’s 3-0 loss to relegation rivals before the international break and they have been linked with several potential replacements.

This includes Adi Hutter and Chris Hughton, though it has been reported that former Marseille and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is their ‘top target’.

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However, a report from Football Insider claims ‘negotiations have hit a stumbling block’, with De Zerbi seemingly unwilling to join Spurs while they are in a relegation battle.

And former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness has told the outlet that De Zerbi should demand a “break clause” and join the club now.

“I think he is, and I think he would be the one that I would want to bring in but he’s saying right now that he doesn’t want to come in until he’s got a long-term position,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“If I was him, I’d come in right now and there could be a break clause in some description if they go down. I think if you’re a manager who’s not prepared to come in at a difficult time, then you’re probably not the manager that you want long-term.

“And so I would say, look, I’m sorry, you can’t pick and choose. You either come in now and help us and show straight away that you can move up and down the gears and face the hard times, and then you’ve earned the chance to go forward.

“It looks as though there may well be a short-term manager though.”

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Instead of De Zerbi, Wyness has also told Football Insider that he thinks they are to ‘settle on’ Sean Dyche and ‘work is underway to hire Tudor’s replacement’.

“They’ll be working on it (hiring a new manager), of course, but I think if I was there, I’d be trying to get someone with hands-on experience of the Premier League in there rather than bringing anybody else in, which I think maybe Tudor was a slight mistake,” Wyness added.

“I’d have gone for a Premier League experience and, therefore, it leads us to the question, is Sean Dyche going to come back and do that job for them again? I think he may well be the option that they settle on.”

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