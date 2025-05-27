A Tottenham star has thanked fans for their “love and support” in what seemed like a farewell message after feeling he became “part of history” of the club.

Spurs won their first major trophy since 2008 when they beat Manchester United in the 2024-25 Europa League final. A Brennan Johnson goal was the difference between the two sides, who had both been in poor form in the Premier League leading up to the final.

Indeed, Tottenham finished 17th in the league, only safe due to just how bad each of the relegated sides were. The trophy win could be seen by some as a perfect opportunity to exit what has otherwise been a struggling club this season.

Centre-back Cristian Romero may have those thoughts, as he has sent a message to fans which seems as if it may be a farewell.

“We achieved what we wanted this season as a group, and that’s what matters. My name is part of the history of this beautiful club. I want to thank you all for the love and support every day despite everything, but I have no doubt that staying together led us to success,” he said on Instagram.

The timing of the message, a few days after the season, has allowed fans to revel in the Europa League triumph, but it comes amid interest in Romero from big clubs such as Atletico Madrid.

It was reported in April, after speculation over the move, that the Spanish side had lodged a formal offer for Romero. That same report suggested the Spurs centre-back was open to a move to LaLiga.

Romero himself left the door open for a move towards the back end of the season. He stated he was “willing to do anything” and then said: “My focus is always on growing and looking for new places to continue developing.”

At Spurs, there will be a long road back to to the top, from 17th, and though Champions League football is a draw for some players, which could improve the squad, at Atletico, Romero would immediately be in a title fight.

Indeed, the Spanish outfit finished third in the LaLiga table this season, eight points behind second-placed Real Madrid and 12 behind victors Barcelona.

With Romero in their ranks, they might be able to close the gap to the juggernauts above them.

