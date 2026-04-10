Randal Kolo Muani wants to go back to his old club

A Tottenham star is reportedly ‘confident’ of returning to his old club and has communicated that both to the club and the players he shared the pitch with there.

Spurs could see a lot of their players exit the club this summer. If they’re relegated to the Championship, then big names will leave, and otherwise, Roberto De Zerbi will push out some who have not had an impact.

One man who will almost certainly not be in north London next season is striker Randal Kolo Muani. The Frenchman joined on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, with no buy clause at the end of it.

Given he’s scored just once in 23 Premier League games this season, the chances that Tottenham will go out of their way to negotiate his signing seem minimal.

Kolo Muani doesn’t want to stay anyway, according to recent reports.

Tuttosport reports he’s ‘confident’ of returning to former loan club Juventus, and he’s ‘made this clear’ to the club as well as his old team-mates.

Kolo Muani spent the back half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Juve, where he scored eight goals in the Serie A, before playing for them in the Club World Cup, where he added another two goals and an assist.

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Complications with finances meant that the Frenchman never returned to Juventus, despite both him and the club being open to reuniting after the fantastic spell he had with them.

The report states that the finances involved are ‘significantly lower’ than previous, which should help Juventus to the transfer.

Though the Italian side want to bring Kolo Muani back through the door, they envision that current striker Dusan Vlahovic will still be there next season.

READ: De Zerbi picks out two Tottenham stars as key to Premier League survival – ‘He’s a clean guy’

While Luciano Spalletti is happy with the striker’s efforts, it’s believed two attacking reinforcements will be necessary.

Kolo Muani is the top target, and it’s believed PSG will have no issues with selling him, but there’s also the ‘dream’ addition of Robert Lewandowski at Juventus.

That move, it’s said, will be a dead end if there is no Champions League football on offer. Juve are fifth in Serie A, one point below fourth-placed Como, with seven games left to play.

The club are believed to have gathered information on the Barcelona striker but it’s not yet known how feasible that move will be.

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