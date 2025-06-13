Spurs ‘sue’ Man Utd owners Ineos, Ratcliffe over ‘multi-million pound partnership’ row

Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with Spurs owner Daniel Levy as Man Utd owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks on

Tottenham Hotspur have launched legal proceedings against Ineos Automotive, a subsidiary of the multinational owned by Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, over the early termination of a commercial partnership.

This is according to a report from The Telegraph, which says the dispute – listed under “general commercial contracts and arrangements” – concerns a multi-million pound five-year deal agreed in December 2022, which named Ineos Grenadier as Spurs’ “official 4×4 vehicle partner”.

Ineos informed the club last December that it was exercising a contractual right to end the agreement two years early, and talks over a resolution have since failed.

The High Court claim was formally lodged on 12 June – less than a month after Spurs beat Manchester United, part-owned by Ineos, in the Europa League final.

Tottenham and Ineos have worked together since 2020, beginning with a pandemic-era deal for the petrochemicals giant to supply hand sanitiser.

Ineos has been scaling back its sporting investments in recent months, also cutting ties with the All Blacks and Sir Ben Ainslie’s sailing team. New Zealand Rugby had also pursued legal action over an early exit from a six-year sponsorship deal, though that dispute has since been resolved.

The company has cited mounting financial pressures – including high energy prices and European carbon taxes – as the reason for its strategic cutbacks.

Ratcliffe, who acquired a 27.7% stake in Manchester United in December 2023, has also overseen cost-cutting measures at Old Trafford, including job losses and ticket price increases.

A spokesperson for Ineos told The Telegraph: “It’s completely normal for partnerships to be reviewed on a regular basis, and we’ve decided that the partnership wasn’t working out for us. We have the right to terminate the partnership.”

Spurs have yet to comment publicly on the legal action.

Upon announcing the Grenadier deal in 2022, Daniel Levy’s side said: “Our partnership with Ineos Grenadier represents the coming together of an innovative British brand with an iconic London football club – both of whom are committed to pushing boundaries and daring to do things differently, while staying true to authentic values and traditions.”

A spokesperson said: “Ineos Automotive has been a partner of Tottenham Hotspur since 2022, taking on a partnership agreement that Ineos Group had in place with the club since 2020.

“Like any business, we have to be diligent in how we operate and where we invest marketing budgets.

