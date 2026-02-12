According to reports, a ‘surprise’ manager is in ‘pole position’ to be Tottenham Hotspur’s next permanent head coach after Thomas Frank.

Spurs are currently searching for a new manager as they opted to part ways with Frank on Wednesday morning.

The former Brentford boss was tasked with steadying the ship following his move last summer, but Tottenham’s performances under him were arguably worse than during Ange Postecoglou’s chaotic reign.

Spurs are proven to be a difficult club to manage and they have been dogged by injuries this season, but Frank failed to click with their supporters over his uninspiring tactical approach and small-time mentality.

The final straw came on Tuesday night, with the 2-1 loss to Newcastle extending Tottenham’s winless run in the Premier League to eight games. They are only five points clear of the relegation zone with 12 games remaining.

With Spurs out of the FA Cup, they do not have a game until their Premier League clash against Arsenal on February 22, but it has been reported that they want to make an appointment before next week.

There have been conflicting reports on whether Spurs will appoint a permanent or interim replacement, and they are already linked with several potential replacements.

It has been suggested that beloved former boss Mauricio Pochettino is a contender, but they would have to wait until the summer to secure his return as he is set to lead the United States at this summer’s World Cup.

Alternatives such as Roberto De Zerbi and Robbie Keane have been mentioned, but Sportitalia claims former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is the ‘surprise’ manager on ‘pole position’ to join Spurs.

The north London side are said to be favouring Maresca because they want him ‘to revitalise a struggling Tottenham, bring stability to the project, and maximise the squad’s potential’.

Still, Spurs could easily miss out on Maresca as he is also being linked with Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s future appears uncertain.

Regarding Pochettino, Football Insider are reporting that his ‘private stance’ on returning to Spurs is that he is ‘keen’.

The report explains: ‘Mauricio Pochettino is keen on returning to Tottenham as their new manager, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The 53-year-old United States manager has privately made it clear he would jump at the chance to manage his old club for a second time.’

And Harry Redknapp thinks Pochettino would be a “good shout” for Spurs.

“I like Pochettino. I have a lot of time for him. He is popular at the club. He would be a good shout for me,” Redknapp said.

“A lot can happen from now until the end of the season. Tottenham have to make sure they stay in the Premier League and then they will attract the big names. The end of the season is a long way off.”