Spurs told to ‘go’ and hijack Arsenal’s move for £80m striker to show title challenge is ‘serious’

Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Tottenham “should go and get” Brentford striker Ivan Toney to show they are “serious” about challenging for the Premier League title.

Toney has scored 68 goals and provided 21 assists during a superb three years for Brentford.

Having recently changed agents, the 27-year-old is reportedly eager to make the next big step in his career with Arsenal and Chelsea the two clubs the most interested.

The Blues are crying out for a focal point up front with Nicolas Jackson struggling to lead the line since his summer switch from Spanish side Villarreal.

Another club in need of a No. 9 is Tottenham, who sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Ange Postecoglou did not sign a replacement for Kane, with Richarlison and Heung-min Son currently his main choices in the striker position.

Surprisingly, Spurs have not really been linked with Toney, even though he would be a perfect addition.

Perhaps the player has higher ambitions than Postecoglou’s side – who are not competing in Europe this season – but he can certainly do a lot worse.

One former Premier League player who has urged Spurs to make a move for Toney is Agbonlahor, who thinks they could compete for the title if they sign the England striker.

He told talkSPORT: “Do Spurs go and get Toney?

“If Spurs come to January and they’re in a title race what if Son got injured, touch wood it doesn’t happen, or [James] Maddison? What then?

“They’ve got Richarlison, he can’t score. The young lad [Brennan] Johnson will do OK.

“I think whoever’s serious about this title challenge should go and get Ivan Toney.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks Toney would be the final piece of the puzzle for Mikel Arteta.

“You know the thing with the way we play and how we spread goals about last season,” Wright told Stick To Football.

“Yes it took us to a certain place but I don’t think the Toney links will go away.

“I believe that Arsenal in what we’re trying to do now – the margins are so small now – you cannot afford to miss those chances and not win those games. The Toney links don’t go away because you can see that’s probably the last bit in the jigsaw.

“It’s obvious for everyone to see that this is the last piece. He will do it if it can be done.”

