Spurs told to ‘re-evaluate expectations’ with title talk already over amid ‘reliance’ on star player

Joleon Lescott insists Tottenham were never seriously considered as “title contenders” after they were beaten 2-1 by Wolves on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s men fell to a second successive defeat in the Premier League after Monday’s 4-1 home loss to London rivals Chelsea.

Micky van de Ven and James Maddison picked up injuries against the Blues, while Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie were sent off, meaning they were suspended for the trip to Molineux.

Spurs desperately missed all four players, losing against Wolves despite having a lead going into stoppage time.

Pablo Sarabia scored a wonderful volley to equalise, six minutes before Mario Lemina’s winner.

After going unbeaten in their opening ten Premier League fixtures this season, some were backing Spurs for a title challenge, but ex-Wolves and Manchester City defender Lescott says it is probably time to “re-evaluate their expectations” and look to improve in the winter transfer window.

Lescott told TNT Sports: “In the greatest respect to Spurs were we considering them as title contenders?

“But now in a space of a week, it’s not over, but they might have to re-evaluate their expectations and look to the window. You can’t be that reliant on an individual.”

Lescott’s TNT Sports colleague Joe Cole agreed that Spurs were never considered contenders for the Premier League title and noted the importance of the absence of Maddison.

“I’m with Joleon I didn’t consider them as title contenders, it’s a lesson learned for teams,” Cole said. “You can win seven to nine games but the Premier League is unforgiving.

“They lost some of their influential players and some of the players that have come in are not quite at it.

“If they took a point it would have taken a little momentum going into the international break. But they’re miles off it for the league.

“Say if Man City lost (Kevin) De Bruyne, he is easily replaceable for them. Arsenal are in the second stage where Spurs need to get where they’ve still got players like (Gabriel) Martinelli and (Leandro) Trossard who can come in. At Tottenham there’s not like-for-like-replacements.”‘

Cole added that Spurs looked solid enough defensively but Maddison was missed “massively”.

“Tottenham’s defensive part of their game was good,” he added. “(Eric) Dier and (Ben) Davies played well. But they missed Maddison massively.

“Ange will reflect and he put (Pierre-Emile) Hojbjerg in there. Maybe he could have put (Giovani) Lo Celso. Ange is fantastic but I think maybe he could have possibly put Lo Celso in there for a little bit more control and possession.”

