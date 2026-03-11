Spurs have reportedly decided to stick with Igor Tudor for now and a ‘decisive’ factor will determine whether they sack him.

Tudor was recently appointed to replace Thomas Frank at Spurs, having been tasked with guiding the struggling Premier League to safety.

However, Tudor has arguably made Spurs worse and they are only one point clear of the relegation zone following defeats to Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Their situation worsened on Tuesday night as they were hammered 5-2 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

There has been a clamour for Spurs to part company with Tudor following this match, but the club have indicated that he will remain in charge for at least one more game, having confirmed that he will have his pre-Liverpool press conference on Friday.

Journalist Nicolo Schira, meanwhile, claims a ‘decisive’ factor will determine Tudor’s future.

Schira said on X: ‘Igor #Tudor’s future at #Tottenham is already in doubt: the games before the international break against Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Nottingham Forest will be decisive for the Croatian coach, who has the worst start as #Spurs’ manager in #THFC History.’

Tottenham’s players have been given a day off on Wednesday before preparations start for Sunday’s match against Liverpool, though Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill has revealed that CEO Vinai Vankatesham was at the training ground on Wednesday morning.

“Things seem very quiet out here. But I think there’s things going on inside [the training ground],” Cotterill said on Sky Sports.

“At about 8.50am today Vinai Venkatesham, who would announce any decision that Igor Tudor is to be relieved of his duties, arrived at the training ground.

“Tudor arrived early this morning in the lodge after returning from Spain, the players got into their cars and went home but the head coach and a couple of his staff stayed.

“He will have already been in the training ground. There probably is something afoot which many pundits, fans, ex-players and potentially current players would be in favour of with the body language we saw in Madrid last night.”

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara thinks Tudor has made Spurs “10 times worse”.

“It’s been a disaster all season. The mentality’s not been there, the players haven’t been good enough,” O’Hara said on Sky Sports.

“They underperformed under Thomas Frank, and his style of football was so pragmatic the players weren’t in tune with it.

“But they sacked him and brought in this guy and it’s got 10 times worse. You’re meant to get a bounce, but he comes in all guns blazing, digs out the players, says there’s problems, this and that.

“He hasn’t built any confidence in the squad, you can see it in the players’ body language. It’s one of the worst appointments I’ve seen at Tottenham.”

