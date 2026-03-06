According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘now willing’ to ‘change’ their plans regarding Igor Tudor and could be ‘forced’ to sack him.

Tudor is only three games into his reign at Spurs, but there is already talk of the former Juventus boss losing his job.

Under Tudor, the north London side have shown very little sign of improvement and have been deservedly beaten by Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Spurs were under pressure to respond against Palace as West Ham beat Fulham on Wednesday to move to within a single point of their London rivals, but Tudor’s side produced another nothing performance.

Tudor has penned a deal until the summer and been tasked with guiding Spurs to safety, but he has had no impact and a new report from our pals at TEAMtalk claims the board are ‘willing’ to ‘change’ their manager plan.

The report explains:

‘Tottenham’s initial plan had been to appoint a short-term manager to steady the ship until the summer, allowing the club time to properly assess long-term options – particularly with the possibility of structural changes and new leadership at boardroom level. ‘However, we understand that the club’s current hierarchy are now willing to put that plan aside if results do not improve, with the door open for another managerial appointment before the end of the campaign.’

The same report also states that the club are ‘assessing replacements’, with club legend Robbie Keane ’emerging as the leading contender’ to take over.

And a report from Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Spurs ‘could be forced into a sack decision’ if “thing don’t improve and they drop into the bottom three”.

“Well, it wouldn’t be what Tottenham want to do. They obviously brought in Igor Tudor as a firefighter to try and get them out of trouble,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He had a tough start with his first game against North London rivals and league leaders Arsenal, they obviously lost that game, then lost to Fulham.

“As long as they’re not getting results, pressure and scrutiny is going to build on Igor Tudor.

“He’s not been shy in his press conferences, he has left it on the line and been quite honest about the situation Tottenham find themselves in.

“The Palace game was huge after West Ham closed to within a point of Tottenham, and obviously Nottingham Forest got a big point against Man City.

“Spurs, ideally, don’t want to have to make a managerial change, but if things don’t improve and Spurs drop into the bottom three, the club might be forced into it.”

