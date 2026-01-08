Omar Marmoush could leave Manchester City after just one year at the club, with two Premier League sides chasing Champions League football reportedly keen.

Pep Guardiola’s side spent £59million on the Egyptian forward last January, and he made an immediate impact, registering seven goals and two assists in 16 Premier League matches.

Marmoush was signed to help get City’s season back on track after a shocking first half of the 2024/25 campaign, and he played a major role in their recovery as they finished third and qualified for the Champions League.

Despite his excellent form in the second half of last season, Marmoush has found minutes hard to come by this term.

He started two of City’s opening three Premier League matches this season but has not started since and is currently away on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

While the 26-year-old is representing his country, his representatives are reportedly in discussions over a potential transfer, just one year after he joined City.

Villa, Spurs in transfer ‘tug-of-war’

Unsurprisingly, there is strong interest in Marmoush, with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur expected to go toe-to-toe for his signature.

According to CaughtOffside, Villa head coach Unai Emery is ‘keen on acting decisively’ to sign Marmoush in the January transfer window as his side challenge Arsenal and City at the top of the Premier League.

Emery believes the Egyptian can ‘make an immediate impact’ and help Villa achieve their objectives in the second half of the season.

City, however, are not convinced that selling Marmoush this month would be a smart move, with Guardiola reportedly ‘reluctant to sanction a mid-season exit’ as the player remains an important option.

Marmoush’s ability to play anywhere across the front line makes him a valuable asset, and he could yet see more minutes as City compete in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

Still, his lack of game time has caught the attention of both Villa and Spurs, who are locked in a ‘transfer tug-of-war’, with the latter believing that a January move could give them an edge in negotiations.

Spurs, meanwhile, are also said to be ‘keeping a close eye on Marmoush’s availability’ after missing out on Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, who is instead set to join City.

Tottenham admire Marmoush’s versatility and see him as a ‘viable alternative’ to Semenyo, who reportedly ‘politely rejected’ a move to north London before agreeing terms with City.

The report adds:

While Marmoush remains professional and committed at City, regular starts have been hard to come by, and a move to a club where he could play a more central role may be tempting. Much will depend on whether City successfully conclude their own attacking plans, including the potential Semenyo deal, and how strongly Marmoush pushes for increased minutes.

Frank needs big January to save Spurs job

Omar Marmoush is being missed badly. With him in the squad, City would at least have the option to bench Haaland or Foden, or put real pressure on them. Right now, there’s zero competition, zero hunger, and players cruising through games knowing their place is safe. — City Chief (@City_Chief) January 7, 2026

Spurs are eager to strengthen their attacking options after being turned down by Semenyo and selling Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace for £35m.

Head coach Thomas Frank is under intense pressure to turn things around, with his side sitting 14th in the Premier League table. A positive January transfer window could be crucial in lifting Spurs back towards the European places.

Semenyo would have been an outstanding addition, but Marmoush represents a strong alternative – if he is open to the move.

Mohammed Kudus being ruled out until April could also accelerate Spurs’ interest. They need more than one forward of Marmoush’s quality, however, with reinforcements required across the pitch if their poor form continues.

